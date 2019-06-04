Tesco 6 Boneless Salmon Fillets 780G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results pan fry.

Remove all packaging.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-25 mins

Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil or baking parchment to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-23 minutes (foil) / 20-25 minutes (parchment).

Caution

Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-14 minutes, turning halfway through.

