Hearty Food Co 10 Fish Fingers 250G

Hearty Food Co 10 Fish Fingers 250G
£ 0.69
£2.76/kg
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy679kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 969kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Skinless and boneless fish fingers made from cod mince (Gadus morhua), coated in breadcrumb.
  • Made from pieces of cod wrapped in a tasty, crispy crumb.
  • At Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Made from pieces of cod wrapped in a tasty, crispy crumb
  • Cook from frozen 14 mins
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (64%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dextrose (Potato), Potato Starch, Salt, Paprika, Turmeric, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For best results, oven cook from frozen.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Remove all packaging.
For best results, oven cook from frozen.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill at medium temperature for 8-10 minutes.
Turn frequently.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 11-12 mins
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 11-12 minutes.
Leave to stand 2 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using Cod

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw fish.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (70g**)
Energy969kJ / 231kcal679kJ / 162kcal
Fat10.9g7.6g
Saturates0.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate18.1g12.7g
Sugars0.7g0.5g
Fibre1.4g1.0g
Protein14.5g10.2g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Very, Very Disappointed 😞😞😞

1 stars

I bought these as an experiment with a few other of the newly branded Tesco no frills products as I wanted to see if they were up to much as the prices are extremely low. How disappointed I am, the taste and quality of most was terrible. These fish fingers for example are quite possibly the worst I've ever come across, the fish inside was dry, hard and a greeny grey colour devoid of taste. The breadcrumb coating was not much better. It's a real shame that since Tesco's recent money problems they have allowed their standards to fall so far. My advice would be to avoid these new extremely low priced, re branded Tesco products as they are not worth the financial saving, instead spend a little more and buy the normal Tesco brand products which are still very good quality and value for money.

Dont taste of much

2 stars

Had these a few times as the price is great but they're really bland.

Great quality. Grand son loved them.

4 stars

Great quality. Grand son loved them.

64% cod and cheap unbeatable

5 stars

64% cod and cheap unbeatable

The breadcrumbs are a bit shabby but the fish is O

3 stars

The breadcrumbs are a bit shabby but the fish is OK.

Unworthy of Thor's hammer.

2 stars

Disappointing breadcrumbs, tasteless fish, wouldn't recommend.

Poison

1 stars

If you cant do Cod or Haddock you deserve to fail

taste awful

1 stars

first pack i tried wasnt bad. But since have bought them and they have been dry and grey inside with an unpleasent taste

Fab

5 stars

Kids love these, don't take too long and so cheap

Worst fish finger ever.

1 stars

This is literally the worst fish finger I have ever tastes. The rest are going in the bin. Absolutely disgusting, I have a horrid taste left in my mouth. Do not buy this product! You can make the packaging look as good as you like, it's still tesco value and it does not taste good.

