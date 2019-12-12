Hearty Food Co 10 Fish Fingers 250G

Very, Very Disappointed 😞😞😞
I bought these as an experiment with a few other of the newly branded Tesco no frills products as I wanted to see if they were up to much as the prices are extremely low. How disappointed I am, the taste and quality of most was terrible. These fish fingers for example are quite possibly the worst I've ever come across, the fish inside was dry, hard and a greeny grey colour devoid of taste. The breadcrumb coating was not much better. It's a real shame that since Tesco's recent money problems they have allowed their standards to fall so far. My advice would be to avoid these new extremely low priced, re branded Tesco products as they are not worth the financial saving, instead spend a little more and buy the normal Tesco brand products which are still very good quality and value for money.
Dont taste of much
Had these a few times as the price is great but they're really bland.
Great quality. Grand son loved them.
64% cod and cheap unbeatable
The breadcrumbs are a bit shabby but the fish is O
Unworthy of Thor's hammer.
Disappointing breadcrumbs, tasteless fish, wouldn't recommend.
Poison
If you cant do Cod or Haddock you deserve to fail
taste awful
first pack i tried wasnt bad. But since have bought them and they have been dry and grey inside with an unpleasent taste
Fab
Kids love these, don't take too long and so cheap
Worst fish finger ever.
This is literally the worst fish finger I have ever tastes. The rest are going in the bin. Absolutely disgusting, I have a horrid taste left in my mouth. Do not buy this product! You can make the packaging look as good as you like, it's still tesco value and it does not taste good.