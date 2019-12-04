Bay Fishmongers White Fish Fillets 520G

Great budget fish fillets
I am new to buying frozen wet fish have tried Tesco's haddock ( very good ) so I bought a bag last month I have eaten 2 fillets so far , I lightly fry in a little garlic butter and oil but I never cook from frozen I defrost either in the fridge or in the kitchen dry them with kitchen roll , dust with seasoned cornflour and fry for only about 2 to 3 mins both sides. Dont cook too long it will be hard and dry . Mine was white and flakey not at all fishy , Pollock has a mild flavor very much like Cod . The fillets are a perfect size for someone with a small appetite , providing they stay the same quaility to what I bought I wont be going back to wet fish , Keep it up Tesco
Pets love it!
Great pet food! Cats & dogs love it. Convenient portions. As for human consumption; I have only added this fish to soups for myself. You cannot seriously expect a frozen fish (or any frozen meats or veggies for that matter) to be just like the fresh version and good enough to be served on it's own. Whether its fried or steamed, it will NEVER have the same texture or taste once it's been frozen. For a stew or pie it would be fine I guess. Nothing I would use it for, I prefer fresh from the counter for myself.
My Cats Love This Fish
I use this as an evening meal for my cats everyday. They love it and its good for them too. Better than cat food. Can go out of stock quite often though which is disappointing when you have three hungry cats to feed.
great cat food
Cats love it.
Good product for this price
Bought it online five times or even more for making fish cakes. The result was excellent.
Absolute Rubbish
Don’t bother with these off cuts of fish absolute rubbish, dark meat, tiny portions even my dog turns his nose up at these pollock can be a lovely fish Morrison’s version of these fillets are far superior Shame on your Tesco!
Shrinks
Shrunk to half size during cooking. Loads of water ruining the whole meal. Then there was not enough because of the shrinkage.
Good quality and value for money.
Good quality and value for money.
For the price you can't really complain but the te
For the price you can't really complain but the texture is rubbery and the taste is bitter. I would not recommend this product.
All my family love this fish
Delicate flavour but tasty. Can be cooked like cod or Coley. All my family love it.