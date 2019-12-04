By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bay Fishmongers White Fish Fillets 520G

4(11)Write a review
Bay Fishmongers White Fish Fillets 520G
£ 2.18
£4.20/kg
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy233kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 432kJ / 102kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless Alaska Pollock fillets (Theragra chalcogramma) in a protective ice glaze.
  • Pack size: 520g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pollock (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Wrap pollock fillets in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 for 25 Mins Place on a baking tray. Cook in the centre of a preheated oven cook for 25 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Place onto a microwaveable plate, cover and vent and heat on full power for 3 1/2 Minutes (900W), 4 Minutes (800W).

Produce of

Packed in China

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

520g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (54g**)
Energy432kJ / 102kcal233kJ / 55kcal
Fat1.6g0.8g
Saturates0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein21.6g11.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 520g typically weighs 270g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

11 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Great budget fish fillets

5 stars

I am new to buying frozen wet fish have tried Tesco's haddock ( very good ) so I bought a bag last month I have eaten 2 fillets so far , I lightly fry in a little garlic butter and oil but I never cook from frozen I defrost either in the fridge or in the kitchen dry them with kitchen roll , dust with seasoned cornflour and fry for only about 2 to 3 mins both sides. Dont cook too long it will be hard and dry . Mine was white and flakey not at all fishy , Pollock has a mild flavor very much like Cod . The fillets are a perfect size for someone with a small appetite , providing they stay the same quaility to what I bought I wont be going back to wet fish , Keep it up Tesco

Pets love it!

5 stars

Great pet food! Cats & dogs love it. Convenient portions. As for human consumption; I have only added this fish to soups for myself. You cannot seriously expect a frozen fish (or any frozen meats or veggies for that matter) to be just like the fresh version and good enough to be served on it's own. Whether its fried or steamed, it will NEVER have the same texture or taste once it's been frozen. For a stew or pie it would be fine I guess. Nothing I would use it for, I prefer fresh from the counter for myself.

My Cats Love This Fish

5 stars

I use this as an evening meal for my cats everyday. They love it and its good for them too. Better than cat food. Can go out of stock quite often though which is disappointing when you have three hungry cats to feed.

great cat food

4 stars

Cats love it.

Good product for this price

5 stars

Bought it online five times or even more for making fish cakes. The result was excellent.

Absolute Rubbish

1 stars

Don’t bother with these off cuts of fish absolute rubbish, dark meat, tiny portions even my dog turns his nose up at these pollock can be a lovely fish Morrison’s version of these fillets are far superior Shame on your Tesco!

Shrinks

1 stars

Shrunk to half size during cooking. Loads of water ruining the whole meal. Then there was not enough because of the shrinkage.

Good quality and value for money.

5 stars

Good quality and value for money.

For the price you can't really complain but the te

2 stars

For the price you can't really complain but the texture is rubbery and the taste is bitter. I would not recommend this product.

All my family love this fish

5 stars

Delicate flavour but tasty. Can be cooked like cod or Coley. All my family love it.

1-10 of 11 reviews

