Tesco French Fries 1.5Kg

Tesco French Fries 1.5Kg
£ 1.50
£1.00/kg
1/14 of a pack
  • Energy1092kJ 259kcal
    13%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1050kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • Potato chips coated in a seasoned batter.
  • Selected potatoes, thinly cut for a crisp, golden chip
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (92%), Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Dextrin, Salt, Rice Flour, Turmeric Powder, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas Mark 7 14-16 mins Place in a single layer on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14-16 minutes, turn halfway through cooking. Cook until golden yellow.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Netherlands

Number of uses

14 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/14 of a pack (104g**)
Energy1050kJ / 250kcal1092kJ / 259kcal
Fat6.7g7.0g
Saturates0.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate41.2g42.8g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre3.8g4.0g
Protein4.2g4.4g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Fantastic! These have revolutionised my after work

5 stars

Fantastic! These have revolutionised my after work food preparation. It's all so easy now and so inexpensive.

Great fries

5 stars

For my taste definitely need cooking for longer than stated in the cooking instructions. I cook them in a wire mesh tray for extra all round crispiness.

Rubbish since you changed the recipe.

1 stars

These used to be great, crispy, fresh and white lookin when cooked until Tesco changed the recipe in 2018. They are now slightly browner before they are cooked with a very obvious treatment of pre cooking. Now they are soggy when cooked. We have stopped buying them as they are so bad now.

Yummy

5 stars

I brought these as my children are quite fussy and don’t like regular chips. They loved them

Tasty treat

5 stars

I don't usually like frozen chips but these are really nice. They crisp up lovely and stay fluffy in the centre. These are now a family favourite and we won't buy any other fries.

