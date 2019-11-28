Tesco French Fries 1.5Kg

Fantastic! These have revolutionised my after work
Fantastic! These have revolutionised my after work food preparation. It's all so easy now and so inexpensive.
Great fries
For my taste definitely need cooking for longer than stated in the cooking instructions. I cook them in a wire mesh tray for extra all round crispiness.
Rubbish since you changed the recipe.
These used to be great, crispy, fresh and white lookin when cooked until Tesco changed the recipe in 2018. They are now slightly browner before they are cooked with a very obvious treatment of pre cooking. Now they are soggy when cooked. We have stopped buying them as they are so bad now.
Yummy
I brought these as my children are quite fussy and don’t like regular chips. They loved them
Tasty treat
I don't usually like frozen chips but these are really nice. They crisp up lovely and stay fluffy in the centre. These are now a family favourite and we won't buy any other fries.