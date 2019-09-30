Hearty Food Co Pepperoni Pizza 300G

the stars say it all
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 282kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Pepperoni (10%), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Durum Wheat Semolina, Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.
Pepperoni contains: Pork, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Rosemary Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Citric Acid, Paprika, Pepper Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: From Chilled: 200° C / Fan 180° C / Gas 6 8 - 10 mins Place pizza directly onto oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven for 8-10 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From Frozen: 200° C / Fan 180° C / Gas 6 10 - 12 mins Place pizza directly onto oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not Suitable for Microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
2 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Card. Paper widely recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1187kJ / 282kcal
|1555kJ / 369kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|10.2g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|40.2g
|52.7g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|4.3g
|Protein
|11.1g
|14.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 263g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
