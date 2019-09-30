By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co Pepperoni Pizza 300G

£ 0.99
£0.33/100g
1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy1555kJ 369kcal
    18%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  • Pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese and sliced spicy pepperoni.
  • Hearty Food Company Pepperoni Pizza 300g Topped with a dollop of tasty tomato sauce, melty mozzarella and pepperoni At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Pepperoni (10%), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Durum Wheat Semolina, Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.

Pepperoni contains: Pork, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Rosemary Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Citric Acid, Paprika, Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 200° C / Fan 180° C / Gas 6 8 - 10 mins Place pizza directly onto oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven for 8-10 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 200° C / Fan 180° C / Gas 6 10 - 12 mins Place pizza directly onto oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not Suitable for Microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging, including plastic tray.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout and cheese is bubbling before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Card. Paper widely recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1187kJ / 282kcal1555kJ / 369kcal
Fat7.8g10.2g
Saturates3.4g4.4g
Carbohydrate40.2g52.7g
Sugars2.8g3.7g
Fibre3.3g4.3g
Protein11.1g14.5g
Salt1.2g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 263g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

