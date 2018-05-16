Hearty Food Co Cheese & Ham Pizza 124G

- Energy1312kJ 311kcal16%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars4.2g5%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1203kJ / 286kcal
Product Description
- Pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese, Cheddar cheese and smoked reformed ham with added water.
- Hearty Food Company Cheese & Ham Pizza 124g Topped with a dollop of tasty tomato sauce, melty mozzarella and ham At HEARTY FOOD Co., we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
- Pack size: 124g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Smoked Reformed Ham with added water (10%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Semolina (Wheat), Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper.
Smoked Reformed Ham with added water contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From Chilled: 200 °C / Fan 180 °C / Gas 6 5 - 7 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven for 5-7 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From Frozen: 200 °C / Fan 180 °C / Gas 6 7 - 9 mins Place Pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven for 7-9 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not Suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout and the cheese is bubbling before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
124g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1203kJ / 286kcal
|1312kJ / 311kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|40.8g
|44.5g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|3.0g
|Protein
|13.2g
|14.4g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 124g typically weighs 109g.
