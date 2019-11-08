By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Co. Cheese & Tomato Pizza 114G

2.5(5)Write a review
Hearty Food Co. Cheese & Tomato Pizza 114G
£ 0.49
£0.43/100g
Each pizza 98g
  • Energy1319kJ 313kcal
    16%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1346kJ / 319kcal

Product Description

  • Pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese and Cheddar cheese.
  • Topped with a dollop of tasty tomato sauce, melty mozzarella and Cheddar At the Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Topped with a dollop of tasty tomato sauce, melty mozzarella and Cheddar At the Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Pack size: 114g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Semolina (Wheat), Parsley, Basil, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Oregano, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 180°C / Fan 200°C / Gas Mark 6 5 - 7 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven for 5 to 7 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 180°C / Fan 200°C / Gas Mark 6 7 - 9 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven for 7 - 9 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not Suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout and the cheese is bubbling before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

114g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains 98g**
Energy1346kJ / 319kcal1319kJ / 313kcal
Fat7.3g7.2g
Saturates4.7g4.6g
Carbohydrate49.3g48.3g
Sugars3.8g3.7g
Fibre2.5g2.5g
Protein12.8g12.5g
Salt1.1g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 114g typically weighs 98g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Honestly pathetic.

1 stars

Easily the worst pizza I have ever had in my life. Its hard to imagine something thats 49p can be overpriced... But this is... by 49p.

Cheap and tasty

5 stars

Cheap and tasty

Tasteless and tough.

1 stars

Pizza was tasteless and the base was very tough. I will not be buying this product again.

Amazingly cheap pizza, so you know you will have t

3 stars

Amazingly cheap pizza, so you know you will have to add extra toppings. With more cheese and some yellow pepper, it worked quite well. The edge was hard but I think I left it longer in the oven than advised.

Used to be Tesco's value. Now they are not prepare

2 stars

Used to be Tesco's value. Now they are not prepared to put their name on it!

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co. Garlic Baguette 170G

£ 0.32
£0.19/100g

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco White Medium Bread 800G

£ 0.59
£0.07/100g

Hearty Food Co Straight Cut Chips 1.5Kg

£ 0.90
£0.60/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here