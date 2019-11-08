Hearty Food Co. Cheese & Tomato Pizza 114G

Honestly pathetic.
Easily the worst pizza I have ever had in my life. Its hard to imagine something thats 49p can be overpriced... But this is... by 49p.
Cheap and tasty
Tasteless and tough.
Pizza was tasteless and the base was very tough. I will not be buying this product again.
Amazingly cheap pizza, so you know you will have to add extra toppings. With more cheese and some yellow pepper, it worked quite well. The edge was hard but I think I left it longer in the oven than advised.
Used to be Tesco's value. Now they are not prepared to put their name on it!