Live Colour Urban Metallics Blue Mercury

LIVE Urban Metallics Blue Mercury U67 is a permanent hair dye designed for dark blonde to medium brown hair. A 100% vegan formula that creates a vibrant metallic colour. It contains a built-in Metallic Shine Booster for glossy hair that is fade resistant and is infused with coconut oil leaving hair healthy-looking and soft. - Permanent hair dye - For dark blonde to medium brown hair - Creates a glossy, metallic finish - Added coconut oil leaves hair healthy-looking and soft - Long-lasting colour and shine LIVE top tips: - Always perform an allergy alert test 48 hours prior to colouring - For long or thick hair we recommended using two packs - This shade is recommended for hair colours dark blonde to medium brown - Results may vary on previously coloured hair - Use a clarifying/deep cleanse shampoo 48 hours prior to application - Check application range to ensure your natural hair is suitable for your chosen shade Pack contains: 1 tube Colour Cream 60ml 1 applicator bottle with Developer Lotion 60ml 1 sachet Care Conditioner 22.5ml 1 pair of gloves 1 instruction leaflet Sustainability promise: - 100% recycled aluminium tube - Instruction leaflet made from recycled paper and easily recyclable - Weight-reduced plastic developer bottle for a lower carbon footprint - Vegan friendly formulas - FSC certified packaging For further information and free hair colour advice please call the Schwarzkopf advisory service on freephone: UK 0800 328 9214, consumer.advisory@henkel.com. Find us online: Instagram: @livecolourhair Facebook: schwarzkopflivecolour

Ingredients

Developer: Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Castor Oil, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Phosphoric Acid, Colour Cream: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ammonium Hydroxide, Coconut Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Propylene Glycol, Ceteareth-50, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Ceteareth-20, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-P-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Parfum, Sulfuric Acid, 5-Amino-6-Chloro-O-Cresol, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfite, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Silicate, Etidronic Acid, Quartz, Conditioner: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Litchi Chinensis Fruit Extract, Morinda Citrifolia Fruit Extract, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Isopropyl Myristate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Isopropyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum, Sodium Methylparaben, Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-37, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Lauryl Glucoside, Potassium Sorbate

Preparation and Usage

Live top tips: - Always perform an allergy alert test 48 hours prior to colouring - For long or thick hair we recommended using two packs - This shade is recommended for hair colours dark blonde to medium brown - Results may vary on previously coloured hair - Use a clarifying/deep cleanse shampoo 48 hours prior to application - Check application range to ensure your natural hair is suitable for your chosen shade 1. Preparation: - Always perform an Allergy Alert Test 48 hours before each time you colour, even if you've used the product before - Before applying your colour, cover your clothing with an old towel/cape and put on gloves provided - Apply to dry, unwashed hair 2. Mixing: - Unscrew nozzle of Developer Lotion. Pierce the LIVE Colour Cream tube and carefully squeeze the entire contents into the Developer Lotion bottle - Replace the application nozzle and shake until all components are thoroughly mixed 3. Application: - Follow application process for either first-time or root regrowth application - Leave formula to develop for 20-30 minutes 4. Rinsing: - Rinse hair under warm water until water runs clear 5. Conditioning: - Apply LIVE Care Conditioner and leave in for 2 minutes - Rinse thoroughly, hair is left feeling soft and shiny The colour result will depend on your natural hair colour. The table on the back of the pack provides an indication of the colour result that can be obtained with this shade. Results may vary on previously coloured hair. For long or thick hair we recommend using two packs.

Lower age limit

16 Years