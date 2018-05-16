By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sultana Scones 4 Pack

Tesco Sultana Scones 4 Pack
£ 1.10
£1.10/each
One scone
  • Energy1285kJ 305kcal
    15%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars19.1g
    21%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1428kJ / 338kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Sultana Scones enriched with butter. Butter enriched scone made with sultanas and oven-baked for a crumbly texture.
  • Tesco 4 Sultana Scones. 4 Sultana Scones enriched with butter. Butter enriched scone made with sultanas and oven baked for a crumbly texture.
  • Butter enriched
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sultanas (23%), Water, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk) (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Pasteurised Egg, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

4 x Scones

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Scone (90g)
Energy1428kJ / 338kcal1285kJ / 305kcal
Fat7.6g6.8g
Saturates3.2g2.9g
Carbohydrate59.5g53.6g
Sugars21.2g19.1g
Fibre1.6g1.4g
Protein7.2g6.5g
Salt1.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

