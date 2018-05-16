Tesco Sultana Scones 4 Pack

- Energy1285kJ 305kcal15%
- Fat6.8g10%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars19.1g21%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1428kJ / 338kcal
Product Description
- 4 Sultana Scones enriched with butter. Butter enriched scone made with sultanas and oven-baked for a crumbly texture.
- Butter enriched
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sultanas (23%), Water, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk) (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Pasteurised Egg, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Tray. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x Scones
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Scone (90g)
|Energy
|1428kJ / 338kcal
|1285kJ / 305kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|59.5g
|53.6g
|Sugars
|21.2g
|19.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|7.2g
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
