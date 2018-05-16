By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Freshpet Select Dog Grain Free Roasted Meals 794G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Freshpet Select Dog Grain Free Roasted Meals 794G
£ 8.00
£10.08/kg

Product Description

  • A Complete Pet Food for Adult Dogs
  • We invite you to learn more at freshpet.com/our-commitment.
  • We make our foods in our own Freshpet® Kitchens
  • This recipe is made with 75% chicken and 11% chicken liver plus essential vitamins & minerals for a 100% complete & balanced meal for adult dogs
  • At Freshpet®, we have a single-minded mission - to bring the power of fresh, real ingredients to our dogs and cats. And, we're committed to doing so in ways that are good for our pets, for people and for the planet.
  • 100% complete & balanced for adult dogs
  • Gently cooked to lock in nutrients
  • Natural ingredients with added vitamins & minerals
  • Real food fresh from the fridge
  • Pack size: 794G

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Chicken (39%), Chicken (36%), Chicken Liver (11%), Pea Fibre, Pea Protein, Eggs, Carrots (0.9%), Garlic Powder, Minerals, Spinach (0.6%), Celery Seed Powder

Storage

Keep refrigerated at 1-4°C and finish contents of opened bag within 7 days of opening.

Produce of

Prepared in the USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guidelines
  • Depending on the age, activity level and condition of your dog, the feeding guidelines will need to be adjusted. The normal daily feeding amount for a healthy adult dog:
  • Dog's Weight: 2 - 4.5 kg, Daily Amount: 70 - 140 g
  • Dog's Weight: 5 - 9 kg, Daily Amount: 140 - 210 g
  • Dog's Weight: 9.5 - 16 kg, Daily Amount: 210 - 315 g
  • Dog's Weight: 16.5 - 23 kg, Daily Amount: 315 - 420 g
  • Dog's Weight: 23.5 - 29.5 kg, Daily Amount: 420 - 500 g
  • Dog's Weight: + 10 kg, Daily Amount: + 140 g
  • The above quantities can be fed as one meal or divided into two meals based on your dog's preference. When switching foods, gradually increase the new food and decrease the previous food to help make a smooth transition. Visit your veterinarian regularly to maintain your pet's health. Always provide fresh water.

Name and address

  • Freshpet®,
  • P.O. Box 12304,
  • Colchester,
  • CO1 9QB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freshpet® Guarantee
  • We are committed to making the freshest food possible. If for any reason our foods do not look or smell fresh, please contact us for a replacement.
  • Contact Us:
  • Freshpet®,
  • P.O. Box 12304,
  • Colchester,
  • CO1 9QB,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0800 0096185
  • Rep. of Ireland Tel: 1800 947244
  • freshpet.co.uk

Net Contents

794g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Protein16.0%
Fat Content10.0%
Crude Fibres2.0%
Crude Ash5.0%
Moisture65.0%
Vitamin D3290 IU
Vitamin E60 IU
Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate260 mg (Zinc 39 mg)
Ferrous Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate200 mg (Iron 30 mg)
Cupric Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate 17 mg (Copper 2.6 mg)
Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate 15 mg (Manganese 2.2 mg)
Sodium Selenite0.08 mg (Selenium 0.04 mg)
Calcium Iodate0.8 mg (Iodine 0.5 mg)
Additives:-
Nutritional Additives/kg:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here