Freshpet Dog Joy Turkey Bacon 85G

5(1)Write a review
£ 4.00
£47.06/kg

Product Description

  • We invite you to learn more at freshpet.com/our-commitment.
  • A complementary pet food for dogs
  • Dog Joy® Treats - thanks for all the joy he brings into your life.
  • When you see your dog uncontrollably wagging his tail or innocently rolling over for a belly rub, you can't help but smile. This is Dog Joy®: the infectious joy that dogs bring into our lives. Dogs' shameless enthusiasm and quirky character makes them irresistible sidekicks and priceless friends.
  • Enjoy time with your dog and treat him to Dog Joy®, thanks for all the joy he brings into your life.
  • Luv - You love your dog and he loves you. Show him how much with Dog Joy® Treats.
  • Run - Once he gets a sniff of the delicious, wood-smoked aroma, he'll come running for these tasty bacon treats.
  • Yup - As in yessiree! Dog Joy® Turkey Bacon is made with real turkey. No by-products or fillers in here.
  • Bringing the Power of Fresh ingredients to Pets
  • At Freshpet®, we have a single-minded mission - to bring the power of fresh, real ingredients to our dogs and cats. And, we're committed to doing so in ways that are good for our pets, for people and for the planet.
  • Patents pending
  • 100% all natural meat treats
  • Fresh from the fridge
  • Made with real, wood smoked turkey
  • Fully cooked
  • Ready to treat
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Wood-Smoked Turkey (82%), Pea Fibre, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Celery Powder

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use within 14 days of opening.To maintain freshness, quality and taste, return this bag to the refrigerator within 20 minutes after treat time.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guidelines: Feed 2-3 slices per day on an easy to clean surface. This treat is intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only. For small dogs or puppies, tear into bite-size pieces. Always provide fresh water.

Name and address

  • Freshpet®,
  • P.O. Box 12304,
  • Colchester,
  • C01 9QB,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Freshpet®,
  • 176 North Commerce Way,
  • Bethlehem,
  • PA 18017,
  • USA.

Return to

  • Freshpet® Guarantee: We are committed to making the freshest food possible. If for any reason our foods do not look or smell fresh, please contact us for a replacement.
  • Contact Us:
  • Freshpet®,
  • P.O. Box 12304,
  • Colchester,
  • C01 9QB,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0800 0096185
  • Rep. of Ireland Tel: 1800 947244
  • freshpet.co.uk

Net Contents

85g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein32.0%
Fat Content20.0%
Crude Fibres1.0%
Crude Ash7.0%
Moisture35.0%

Amazing transformation in Wilf

5 stars

My labradoodle has had a hideous rash for ages, vets pills just seemed to make him sick, I had to bathe his stomach and spray him 3 times a day to give him some relief, then my hubby started thinking he may have an allergy to whatever we were feeding him, to save the boy skin scrapes, we decided to feed him solely with clean food, and Petfresh was the way to go, we feed him fresh chicken breast in the morning, and fresh pet for tea, he's loving it and is like a different dog, I've not had to spray him, he doesn't itch, and his energy levels through the roof, he's over 9yrs old, but acts like a pup, will Def not feed him anything else now, so THANK YOU PETFRESH, the turkey bacon's great for his treats, and the rolls of meat for his meals, saved a fortune on vets bills too xx

