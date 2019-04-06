Freshpet Dog Joy Turkey Bacon 85G

Amazing transformation in Wilf
My labradoodle has had a hideous rash for ages, vets pills just seemed to make him sick, I had to bathe his stomach and spray him 3 times a day to give him some relief, then my hubby started thinking he may have an allergy to whatever we were feeding him, to save the boy skin scrapes, we decided to feed him solely with clean food, and Petfresh was the way to go, we feed him fresh chicken breast in the morning, and fresh pet for tea, he's loving it and is like a different dog, I've not had to spray him, he doesn't itch, and his energy levels through the roof, he's over 9yrs old, but acts like a pup, will Def not feed him anything else now, so THANK YOU PETFRESH, the turkey bacon's great for his treats, and the rolls of meat for his meals, saved a fortune on vets bills too xx