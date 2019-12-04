By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Farmhouse 800G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco White Farmhouse 800G
£ 0.79
£0.10/100g

New

One slice
  • Energy442kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1004kJ / 237kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced white bread dusted with white flour.
  • Thick sliced Scored and topped with a light flour dusting for a rustic finish
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Product will stay at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not kept in the fridge. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Number of uses

18 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (44g)
Energy1004kJ / 237kcal442kJ / 104kcal
Fat1.6g0.7g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate45.1g19.8g
Sugars2.1g0.9g
Fibre4.0g1.8g
Protein8.6g3.8g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Don’t know what you have done to this bread,it’s

1 stars

Don’t know what you have done to this bread,it’s now awful and not white more light grey

