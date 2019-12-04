Tesco White Farmhouse 800G

Don’t know what you have done to this bread,it’s
Don’t know what you have done to this bread,it’s now awful and not white more light grey
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1004kJ / 237kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Product will stay at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not kept in the fridge. Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in ----
18 Servings
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores
800g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (44g)
|Energy
|1004kJ / 237kcal
|442kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|45.1g
|19.8g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|8.6g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
