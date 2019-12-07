Hearty Food Co. Sweet And Sour Chicken 400G

Great for lunch
Great flavour, sauce has pineapple and red pepper chunks. There's not a massive amount of chicken, but then it does only cost 65p. It's fine for lunch when I can't be bothered to make anything.
I will make my own from now on
I got the sweet and sour. Now I am just waiting for the chicken.
Excellent !
This Hearty meal is very tasty, not over seasoned, nice chunks of chicken in a tangy sauce with a good portion of rice. Quick to prepare and all you need if you don't want loads to eat but just need something satisfying.
Very tastey. Very generous. Very good value. Thank you hearty food co.
Tasty microwave meal
For a microwave meal this is pretty darn good. Tasty and plenty of chicken and what a great price.
disgusting
bought 3 different meals from this range and they were 'not nice' if you are going to take away other suppliers and go with these meals then I am afraid that I will be getting my selection from somewhere else
Tasty hot meal.
Tasty and hot. A bit lacking on Veg & far too much sauce (but ready meals always are). The ingredients list is nicely lacking in random chemicals (there is citric acid, but that's just Vitamin C) and the nutritional content is 200cal less than the equivalent product from the Tesco branded chilled range! Not going to pretend it's the greatest quality in the world. But it's 65p Made a perfectly acceptable dinner with some extra Veg on the side.
Really great tasting meal
Love the hearty food range they are great value for money with great flavours and a good size meal