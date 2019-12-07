By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co. Sweet And Sour Chicken 400G

4(8)Write a review
Hearty Food Co. Sweet And Sour Chicken 400G
£ 0.65
£1.63/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1771kJ 418kcal
    21%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars22.1g
    25%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 474kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a sweet and sour sauce with red pepper and pineapple served with cooked long grain rice.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. Sweet and Sour Chicken with Rice. Chunky chicken breast pieces smothered in a sticky pineapple and red pepper sauce, served with rice. At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Chunky chicken breast pieces smothered in a sticky pineapple and red pepper sauce, served up with rice
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Water, Chicken Breast (11%), Sugar, Tomato Purée  Red Pepper, Pineapple, Cornflour, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Molasses, Garlic Powder, Soya Bean, Wheat, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 35 mins Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
800W 8 mins / 900W 7 mins
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy474kJ / 112kcal1771kJ / 418kcal
Fat0.5g2.0g
Saturates0.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate21.5g80.3g
Sugars5.9g22.1g
Fibre0.6g2.2g
Protein4.9g18.5g
Salt0.5g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 374g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for lunch

4 stars

Great flavour, sauce has pineapple and red pepper chunks. There's not a massive amount of chicken, but then it does only cost 65p. It's fine for lunch when I can't be bothered to make anything.

I will make my own from now on

1 stars

I got the sweet and sour. Now I am just waiting for the chicken.

Excellent !

5 stars

This Hearty meal is very tasty, not over seasoned, nice chunks of chicken in a tangy sauce with a good portion of rice. Quick to prepare and all you need if you don't want loads to eat but just need something satisfying.

Very tastey. Very generous. Very good value. Thank

5 stars

Very tastey. Very generous. Very good value. Thank you hearty food co.

Tasty microwave meal

5 stars

For a microwave meal this is pretty darn good. Tasty and plenty of chicken and what a great price.

disgusting

1 stars

bought 3 different meals from this range and they were 'not nice' if you are going to take away other suppliers and go with these meals then I am afraid that I will be getting my selection from somewhere else

Tasty hot meal.

4 stars

Tasty and hot. A bit lacking on Veg & far too much sauce (but ready meals always are). The ingredients list is nicely lacking in random chemicals (there is citric acid, but that's just Vitamin C) and the nutritional content is 200cal less than the equivalent product from the Tesco branded chilled range! Not going to pretend it's the greatest quality in the world. But it's 65p Made a perfectly acceptable dinner with some extra Veg on the side.

Really great tasting meal

5 stars

Love the hearty food range they are great value for money with great flavours and a good size meal

