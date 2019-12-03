Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Cooked spaghetti in a tomato and red wine sauce with minced beef.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. Spaghetti Bolognese. Minced beef, tangy tomato, and red wine sauce stirred into plenty of spaghetti. At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Minced beef, tangy tomato, and red wine sauce stirred into plenty of spaghetti
  • Pack size: 400g

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spaghetti [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Beef (12%), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Onion, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Red Wine, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Salt, Basil, Oregano, Beef Fat, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Thyme, Beef Extract, Black Pepper, Wheat Gluten, Flavouring, Aniseed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 40 mins Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
800W 8 mins / 900W 7 mins
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using beef from

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy448kJ / 106kcal1555kJ / 369kcal
Fat2.7g9.4g
Saturates1.1g3.8g
Carbohydrate14.4g50.0g
Sugars2.1g7.3g
Fibre1.2g4.3g
Protein5.5g19.1g
Salt0.6g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 347g.--

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Really good and tasty

5 stars

Really good value for money. Very tasty indeed.

Best value you can get

5 stars

I can't believe how tasty these meals are for the price!

Excellent flavour sauce with a hearty amount of sp

5 stars

Excellent flavour sauce with a hearty amount of spaghetti. Very enjoyable.

Great quality, very tasty, will be purchasing more

5 stars

Purchased for lunches in work - something quick & not too calorific. Tastes lovely, really filling as well - the price is excellent especially for the quality - it's a very generous portion as well. I would definitely purchase this again!

scrummy in my tummy

5 stars

How on earth can you sell this for 65pence it was really tasty. I loved it. I am very fussy about my spaghetti bogognaise and had no expectations when i bought some, just thought would be good to have something cheap and quick in the freezer. Really pleasantly surprised. I added peas and my parmesan, yummy. really enjoyed it. hope you dont stop making them, will definatley buy more. Was enough for me for my main meal but i am disabled so dont eat loads, this would be adequate for anyone for a quick tasty lunch. For the price really you cant go wrong. Thumbs up.

Delicious

5 stars

Really nice, tasty and affordable! Definitely buying again!

It's pretty good for a work lunch or something. Va

4 stars

It's pretty good for a work lunch or something. Value for money.

Poor quality food, would not recommend!

1 stars

Had just replaced 4 items on my order with this product. I do not like this make, their products are very poor quality, pasta often taste like rubber. I prefer Tesco own brand. If Tesco keeps replacing their brand with a cheap brand I will be shopping else where.

Never in stock

5 stars

We liked this plus others tBUT !!!tnot supplying them get sorted it you want our c custom!!

best ever

5 stars

best ever

