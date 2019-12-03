Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

Really good and tasty
Really good value for money. Very tasty indeed.
Best value you can get
I can't believe how tasty these meals are for the price!
Excellent flavour sauce with a hearty amount of spaghetti. Very enjoyable.
Great quality, very tasty, will be purchasing more
Purchased for lunches in work - something quick & not too calorific. Tastes lovely, really filling as well - the price is excellent especially for the quality - it's a very generous portion as well. I would definitely purchase this again!
scrummy in my tummy
How on earth can you sell this for 65pence it was really tasty. I loved it. I am very fussy about my spaghetti bogognaise and had no expectations when i bought some, just thought would be good to have something cheap and quick in the freezer. Really pleasantly surprised. I added peas and my parmesan, yummy. really enjoyed it. hope you dont stop making them, will definatley buy more. Was enough for me for my main meal but i am disabled so dont eat loads, this would be adequate for anyone for a quick tasty lunch. For the price really you cant go wrong. Thumbs up.
Delicious
Really nice, tasty and affordable! Definitely buying again!
It's pretty good for a work lunch or something. Value for money.
Poor quality food, would not recommend!
Had just replaced 4 items on my order with this product. I do not like this make, their products are very poor quality, pasta often taste like rubber. I prefer Tesco own brand. If Tesco keeps replacing their brand with a cheap brand I will be shopping else where.
Never in stock
We liked this plus others tBUT !!!tnot supplying them get sorted it you want our c custom!!
best ever
