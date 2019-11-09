Hearty Food Co. Lasagne 400G

A nice lasagna and a fantastic price.
This was a good lasagna I can't believe well tasty it was for the price. I've paid three times as much for other lasagnas which has been not great. For the price you can't go wrong.
Had this product a few times, quite moist good taste not too much tomato flavour. If you prefer your pasta a little dryer pop it in the oven. Add a little grated cheese if preferred. All in all ex optional value.
Absolutely delicious. Far better than any other ready made lasagne and amazing value too. I always keep one in the freezer.
Super taste, super value and super quick....serve with a green salad and you have a quick nourishing supper in 8 minutes!! Excellent seasoning and not dry like some ready meal lasagnes...couldn't make it myself for the price. I find all the Hearty Food products excellent value.
Very pleased.
I little light on the beef content, but very tasty & incredible value - will buy again!
Excellent !
Another winner from the Hearty range as far as I'm concerned. It's enough for my husband and myself if served with rice and veg, or if you're really hungry it's good to keep all to yourself ! Quick to prepare and a very "hearty" meal...please keep the Hearty range on your shelves.
Tasty
this was very tasty and meaty
Absolutely disgusting. I want my money back!
Awful service
Often out of stock and blocked from certain big stores ( Gloucester ).
Amazing value and convenience
I can't believe how tasty these meals are for the price!