By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Co. Lasagne 400G

4(19)Write a review
Hearty Food Co. Lasagne 400G
£ 0.65
£1.63/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1587kJ 377kcal
    19%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta sheets layered with minced beef in a tomato and wine sauce, topped with cheese sauce and red Cheddar cheese.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. Lasagne. Rich and tasty beef lasagne topped with cheesy melted cheddar. At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Rich and tasty beef lasagne topped with cheesy melted cheddar
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato Purée, Beef (14%), Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Whole Milk, Tomato, Onion, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Cornflour, Carrot, Half Cream (Milk), Tomato Juice, Red Wine, Garlic Purée, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, White Wine, Basil, Salt, Tomato Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano, Parsley, Sugar, Onion Powder, Beef Fat, Rosemary, Paprika, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Beef Extract, Thyme, Flavouring, Aniseed, Wheat Gluten, Nutmeg, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 40 mins Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins.
Remove outer packaging and film lid.
Heat on full power for 9 minutes (800W)/ 7 1/2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using beef from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy442kJ / 105kcal1587kJ / 377kcal
Fat3.3g12.0g
Saturates1.7g6.1g
Carbohydrate10.6g37.9g
Sugars1.8g6.6g
Fibre1.3g4.8g
Protein7.6g27.1g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 359g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

19 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

A nice lasagna and a fantastic price.

4 stars

This was a good lasagna I can't believe well tasty it was for the price. I've paid three times as much for other lasagnas which has been not great. For the price you can't go wrong.

Had this product a few times, quite moist good tas

4 stars

Had this product a few times, quite moist good taste not too much tomato flavour. If you prefer your pasta a little dryer pop it in the oven. Add a little grated cheese if preferred. All in all ex optional value.

Absolutely delicious. Far better than any other re

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Far better than any other ready made lasagne and amazing value too. I always keep one in the freezer.

Super taste, super value and super quick!

5 stars

Super taste, super value and super quick....serve with a green salad and you have a quick nourishing supper in 8 minutes!! Excellent seasoning and not dry like some ready meal lasagnes...couldn't make it myself for the price. I find all the Hearty Food products excellent value.

Very pleased.

5 stars

I little light on the beef content, but very tasty & incredible value - will buy again!

Excellent !

5 stars

Another winner from the Hearty range as far as I'm concerned. It's enough for my husband and myself if served with rice and veg, or if you're really hungry it's good to keep all to yourself ! Quick to prepare and a very "hearty" meal...please keep the Hearty range on your shelves.

Tasty

5 stars

this was very tasty and meaty

Absolutely disgusting. I want my money back!

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. I want my money back!

Awful service

1 stars

Often out of stock and blocked from certain big stores ( Gloucester ).

Amazing value and convenience

5 stars

I can't believe how tasty these meals are for the price!

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co. Chicken Curry With Rice 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co Cheese & Tomato Pasta 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co. Sweet And Sour Chicken 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here