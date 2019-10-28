Hearty Food Co. Chicken Curry With Rice 400G

Top Quality Food at Low Budget Affordability!!
I cannot rate this brand highly enough!! At last a healthier option that is cheaper not more expensive This is better quality food in my opinion than the normal ranges, much healthier, very tasty & at an affordable price for a low budget. The chicken in this meal is no less, quantity wise, than other similar brand meals & it’s actually proper pieces of chicken breast, not reconstituted chicken. It doesn’t taste like processed food. Admittedly the salt content isn’t low, but again when compared to similar meals, it’s either on a par or lower. Just wish this range had been around 2 years ago when I had no choice but to be living on processed meals. My waist line would have remained unchanged instead of increasing by several inches. WELL DONE Hearty Food. Company!! Please don’t change
Suprisingly good!
I really wasn't expecting too much from this, considering the price, but I have to say it was above average, and tasted better than some many, many times the price. The chicken was succulent and tasty, and the portion size was perfect for a 'light' meal. Recommended!
Will be buying again!
Surprisingly good! Pretty flavourful, with a nice bit of a spice and some sweetness to it too. Chicken is as decent quality as any ready meal and the rice is good as well.
Very tastey. Very Generous. Very good value. Thank you Hearty Food Co.
Nice Curry a lot more Sauce Required
Lovely flavour reasonable portions of both chicken and rice BUT NO WAY NEAR ENOUGH SAUCE. Would of happily given 5 Stars if there had been enough sauce .
Great meal for a little price.
The quality was excellent. fluffy white rice and chunks of white chicken breast.. the sauce is good, just a little hot for me, but that's personal choice. Would recommend and would like to seea few more choices of meals.
Excellent value for money
A quick dinner which tastes great and is lower in fat and calories than most microwave meals
You will not regret trying this dish for sure!
Astonishing value, this is a tasty and well balanced curry, ideal for a lunch or light dinner. Tender chicken and spicy (but not too much so!) sauce, I highly recommend this. Just add mango chutney!
Do not purchase!
Really not my cup of tea, chicken tastes fake and rice is mushy!
Amazing value
Very tasty. Don't know how they do it for the price.