By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Co. Chicken Curry With Rice 400G

4.5(22)Write a review
Hearty Food Co. Chicken Curry With Rice 400G
£ 0.65
£1.63/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1996kJ 474kcal
    24%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a mildly spiced tomato and coconut sauce with cooked long grain rice.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. Chicken Curry with Rice. Chicken breast pieces smothered in a creamy coconut curry sauce, served up with rice. At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Chicken breast pieces smothered in a creamy coconut curry sauce, served up with rice
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Water, Chicken Breast (11%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Tomato, Coconut, Half Cream (Milk), Sugar, Cornflour, Spices, Mango, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Red Chilli, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Purée, Molasses, Chilli Powder, Fennel, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Fenugreek Leaf, Garlic, Ginger, Chilli.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 35 mins Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
800W 8 1/2 mins / 900W 7 1/2 mins
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 2 1/2 minutes (800W) / 1 1/2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy541kJ / 128kcal1996kJ / 474kcal
Fat3.3g12.2g
Saturates1.9g7.1g
Carbohydrate18.3g67.4g
Sugars2.3g8.6g
Fibre1.4g5.3g
Protein5.7g21.0g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 369g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

22 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Top Quality Food at Low Budget Affordability!!

5 stars

I cannot rate this brand highly enough!! At last a healthier option that is cheaper not more expensive This is better quality food in my opinion than the normal ranges, much healthier, very tasty & at an affordable price for a low budget. The chicken in this meal is no less, quantity wise, than other similar brand meals & it’s actually proper pieces of chicken breast, not reconstituted chicken. It doesn’t taste like processed food. Admittedly the salt content isn’t low, but again when compared to similar meals, it’s either on a par or lower. Just wish this range had been around 2 years ago when I had no choice but to be living on processed meals. My waist line would have remained unchanged instead of increasing by several inches. WELL DONE Hearty Food. Company!! Please don’t change

Suprisingly good!

5 stars

I really wasn't expecting too much from this, considering the price, but I have to say it was above average, and tasted better than some many, many times the price. The chicken was succulent and tasty, and the portion size was perfect for a 'light' meal. Recommended!

Will be buying again!

5 stars

Surprisingly good! Pretty flavourful, with a nice bit of a spice and some sweetness to it too. Chicken is as decent quality as any ready meal and the rice is good as well.

Very tastey. Very Generous. Very good value. Than

5 stars

Very tastey. Very Generous. Very good value. Thank you Hearty Food Co.

Nice Curry a lot more Sauce Required

3 stars

Lovely flavour reasonable portions of both chicken and rice BUT NO WAY NEAR ENOUGH SAUCE. Would of happily given 5 Stars if there had been enough sauce .

Great meal for a little price.

5 stars

The quality was excellent. fluffy white rice and chunks of white chicken breast.. the sauce is good, just a little hot for me, but that's personal choice. Would recommend and would like to seea few more choices of meals.

Excellent value for money

5 stars

A quick dinner which tastes great and is lower in fat and calories than most microwave meals

You will not regret trying this dish for sure!

5 stars

Astonishing value, this is a tasty and well balanced curry, ideal for a lunch or light dinner. Tender chicken and spicy (but not too much so!) sauce, I highly recommend this. Just add mango chutney!

Do not purchase!

1 stars

Really not my cup of tea, chicken tastes fake and rice is mushy!

Amazing value

5 stars

Very tasty. Don't know how they do it for the price.

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co. Sweet And Sour Chicken 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co. Lasagne 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co Cheese & Tomato Pasta 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here