Butchers Choice Pork Chops 800G

Not good. Will not buy again.
Absolute waste of money. Not chops but tiny bits of meat that are nearly all bone. Ended up having to throw them away. If this was my butchers choice I would never use them again. Utterly disgusting
More bone than an elephant graveyard
If you're looking for bone bits for the dog - this is the way to go. The "chops" are oddly shaped cuts from the animal with huge chunks of bone - often around 50% of each piece is bone. You'd do much better to pay a bit more and get one of the fresh products if they're on sale.
More bone than meat
An awful lot of bone for your money
I wont be buying these again
The chops where very small with a bone in middle so not alot of meat wasnt happy with this chop
Great Value for a varied diet
Please note this review is when cooking with a contact grill only. For the amount and current price offered , these offer great value for money. As with all frozen food pieces in packs; the size varies. Current pack tested had enough for three decent helpings - 3 Lunches / Dinners for one person. This is supplemented by whatever vegetables etc.. you like to go with pork. Also the pack reviewed had little or no fat or bones in all portions. With a 1500w contact grill took 10 minutes from frozen and as with all food was piping hot ; no blood coming out (cooked ok) ;NOTE: Cooking time also depends on the thickness of each portion / size. . So far the meat has been tender and in the current health climate, not too little or not too much; in resulting cooked size. Great value, would like to see more the same in other frozen meat and poultry (suitable for grilling under the grill or using a contact grill; that does both sides at once)
Don't Buy
Rubbish. If you want to eat bones, fat and gristle for your dinner, go ahead. No wonder they only cost £2.50, I'm totally disgusted that Tesco could sell something like this.
Don't even bother, they're horrendous
absolutely disgusting. grilled them, as recommended, and they were hard and smelled terrible when cooking. binned.
DEM BONES DEM BONES DEM DRY BONES.
Imagine if you will,a pair of the oldest charity shop shoes you could find, crossed with a bag of dog bones.This is what this bag of horrors reminded me of.As an added bonus you get an incalculable quantity of fat to boot.I picked what little meat there was off the bone and gave it to the cats and had egg on toast instead.Awful just awful.
Avoid
These seem to be the chops that aren't good enough to be sold in the usual see through packaging. They were terrible, some were almost entirely bone. I could barely get enough meat off them for one meal from 8 chops.