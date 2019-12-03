By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Butchers Choice Pork Chops 800G

1.5(10)Write a review
Butchers Choice Pork Chops 800G
£ 2.50
£3.13/kg
One typical pork chop
  • Energy1220kJ 293kcal
    15%
  • Fat20.6g
    29%
  • Saturates7.3g
    37%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1355kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • Pork chops.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • For an easy, fun dinner, cover the chops with BBQ sauce and bake until tender and sticky. Serve with chips or new potatoes and a crisp green salad.
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
  • Bone in for flavour
  • 20 mins cook from frozen
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill from frozen.
Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-20 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6
Place on a baking tray in a single layer and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 15-20 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • For an easy, fun dinner, cover the chops with BBQ sauce and bake until tender and sticky. Serve with chips or new potatoes and a crisp green salad.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 7 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical pork chop 90g**
Energy1355kJ / 326kcal1220kJ / 293kcal
Fat22.9g20.6g
Saturates8.1g7.3g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein29.9g26.9g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Not good. Will not buy again.

1 stars

Not good. Will not buy again.

Absolute waste of money. Not chops but tiny bits o

1 stars

Absolute waste of money. Not chops but tiny bits of meat that are nearly all bone. Ended up having to throw them away. If this was my butchers choice I would never use them again. Utterly disgusting

More bone than an elephant graveyard

1 stars

If you're looking for bone bits for the dog - this is the way to go. The "chops" are oddly shaped cuts from the animal with huge chunks of bone - often around 50% of each piece is bone. You'd do much better to pay a bit more and get one of the fresh products if they're on sale.

More bone than meat

2 stars

An awful lot of bone for your money

I wont be buying these again

2 stars

The chops where very small with a bone in middle so not alot of meat wasnt happy with this chop

Great Value for a varied diet

5 stars

Please note this review is when cooking with a contact grill only. For the amount and current price offered , these offer great value for money. As with all frozen food pieces in packs; the size varies. Current pack tested had enough for three decent helpings - 3 Lunches / Dinners for one person. This is supplemented by whatever vegetables etc.. you like to go with pork. Also the pack reviewed had little or no fat or bones in all portions. With a 1500w contact grill took 10 minutes from frozen and as with all food was piping hot ; no blood coming out (cooked ok) ;NOTE: Cooking time also depends on the thickness of each portion / size. . So far the meat has been tender and in the current health climate, not too little or not too much; in resulting cooked size. Great value, would like to see more the same in other frozen meat and poultry (suitable for grilling under the grill or using a contact grill; that does both sides at once)

Don't Buy

1 stars

Rubbish. If you want to eat bones, fat and gristle for your dinner, go ahead. No wonder they only cost £2.50, I'm totally disgusted that Tesco could sell something like this.

Don't even bother, they're horrendous

1 stars

absolutely disgusting. grilled them, as recommended, and they were hard and smelled terrible when cooking. binned.

DEM BONES DEM BONES DEM DRY BONES.

1 stars

Imagine if you will,a pair of the oldest charity shop shoes you could find, crossed with a bag of dog bones.This is what this bag of horrors reminded me of.As an added bonus you get an incalculable quantity of fat to boot.I picked what little meat there was off the bone and gave it to the cats and had egg on toast instead.Awful just awful.

Avoid

1 stars

These seem to be the chops that aren't good enough to be sold in the usual see through packaging. They were terrible, some were almost entirely bone. I could barely get enough meat off them for one meal from 8 chops.

Usually bought next

Butchers Choice Lamb Chops 700G

£ 3.98
£5.69/kg

Butcher's Choice 20 Pork Sausages 907G

£ 1.00
£1.11/kg

Boswell Farms Beef Mince 500G 20% Fat

£ 1.49
£2.98/kg

Butchers Choice Chicken Breast Fillets 1Kg

£ 3.50
£3.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here