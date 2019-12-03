Butchers Choice Pork Chops 800G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Not suitable for microwave cooking.



Grill

Instructions: For best results grill from frozen.

Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-20 minutes.

Turn occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6

Place on a baking tray in a single layer and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.

Turn occasionally.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 15-20 minutes.

Turn occasionally.

