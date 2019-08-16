By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Chicken Encroute 400G

1.5(6)Write a review
Tesco 2 Chicken Encroute 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg
One encroute
  • Energy2352kJ 564kcal
    28%
  • Fat35.2g
    50%
  • Saturates16.8g
    84%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1337kJ / 320kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless chicken breast fillets with a cheese sauce wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water, encased in puff pastry.
  For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Chicken breast, cheese sauce and bacon, hand wrapped in puff pastry
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken and pork from farms operating to these standards.
  • Cook from frozen 45 mins
  • Smoky & creamy
  • Chicken breasts, cheese sauce and bacon, hand wrapped in puff pastry
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (39%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Margarine, Water, Smoked Bacon With Added Water (7%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Cornflour, Black Pepper.

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Smoked Bacon With Added Water contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).
 

Allergy Information

  • Contains cereals containing gluten and milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
The bacon in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking. This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
For best results cook from frozen.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7
Remove all packaging.
Place product directly on a cold greased baking tray.
Brush the pastry with a little milk or beaten egg.
Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes.
For best results leave to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken and pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne encroute 176g**
Energy1337kJ / 320kcal2352kJ / 564kcal
Fat20.0g35.2g
Saturates9.5g16.8g
Carbohydrate20.0g35.2g
Sugars1.5g2.6g
Fibre0.4g0.7g
Protein14.9g26.2g
Salt0.6g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Dont buy chicken en croute!!!!

1 stars

One word... Revolting!!!!!! Couldnt find any bacon and no cheese . Soggy pastry .just awful . Score of nil !!!!

Had an overpowering bacon taste, my own fault shou

1 stars

Had an overpowering bacon taste, my own fault should have read the ingredience before purchasing.

not great

1 stars

Texture of the meat is mushy even when cooked thoroughly

Horrible

1 stars

Didn't like this at all. The cream and bacon didn't taste very nice and there was a tiny piece of chicken. Also it all cooked quicker than the pastry. Wouldn't buy again

dinner spoiler

1 stars

not very nice at all chicken breast tough as old boots.cheese sauce not to good either.bacon and pastry give it one star.

hmmm not buying again

3 stars

Taste ok..Chicken tough and pastry solid

