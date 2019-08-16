Tesco 2 Chicken Encroute 400G

Dont buy chicken en croute!!!!
One word... Revolting!!!!!! Couldnt find any bacon and no cheese . Soggy pastry .just awful . Score of nil !!!!
Had an overpowering bacon taste, my own fault should have read the ingredience before purchasing.
not great
Texture of the meat is mushy even when cooked thoroughly
Horrible
Didn't like this at all. The cream and bacon didn't taste very nice and there was a tiny piece of chicken. Also it all cooked quicker than the pastry. Wouldn't buy again
dinner spoiler
not very nice at all chicken breast tough as old boots.cheese sauce not to good either.bacon and pastry give it one star.
hmmm not buying again
Taste ok..Chicken tough and pastry solid