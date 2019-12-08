By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Butcher's Choice Chicken Portions 2Kg

2.5(8)Write a review
Butcher's Choice Chicken Portions 2Kg
£ 3.15
£1.58/kg
One typical chicken portion
  • Energy875kJ 210kcal
    11%
  • Fat14.5g
    21%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 803kJ / 193kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen Class A skin-on chicken drumsticks and thighs.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • 100% British Chicken A mixture of frozen Class A chicken thigh and drumstick portions. Use in tasty traybake: arrange the chicken in a roasting tin with your favourite vegetables, drizzle with oil and then oven bake until the chicken is cooked through.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • 100% British chicken
  • Cook from frozen 1 hr 20 mins
  • Pack size: 2kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick, Chicken Thigh.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8-12 hours hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place chicken portions on a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 70-80 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Use in a tasty traybake: arrange the chicken in a roasting tin with your favourite vegetables, drizzle with oil and then oven bake until the chicken is cooked through.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8-12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 11 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical chicken portion (109g)
Energy803kJ / 193kcal875kJ / 210kcal
Fat13.3g14.5g
Saturates3.6g3.9g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.3g19.9g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

8 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Got a bag just recently, opened it to sort drumsti

3 stars

Got a bag just recently, opened it to sort drumstix from thighs as I usually do. 18 drumstix, 0 thighs. Cannot really be called Chicken Portions, should be called Chicken drumstix. Wont buy again. Decent sized drumstix though.

adverise your product better

1 stars

it would be better if they labelled this product better what they should have put is one bag of chicken drumsticks I bought four bags which I never eat and ended up giving them to my neighbour

Unfair ratio thighs to legs

3 stars

The last lot I bought had only two thighs and the rest were legs. Not a fair mixture. If I had bought these for the family I would have complained but I buy them for my dogs.

Good overall value

3 stars

Good overall value

Poor quality poultry - Rubbish !!!!

1 stars

I was sent these portions as a substitution, not by choice, I did not see them until my order had been delivered and the driver gone, what I found was not what I would call portions, but lumps of skin, bones, legs chopped into chunks, and the smell wasn't very nice either, I put them in the best place for them the rubbish bin, I'm extremely surprised at Tesco's selling such poor quality poultry, would I recommend them to anyone NO !! sorry Tesco's,

Value chicken..

3 stars

These chicken pieces, used to be OK, you would get decent thighs and drum sticks, now these pieces are not de-boned properly, the bones are broken, there is a lot of skin left on them. I do not eat them but feed them to my dog. They look like they have been kicked around the floor....................

disappointing

1 stars

I used to really like these but the last pack i bought had 4 nice drumsticks the rest of the pieces were tiny and when defrosted and cooked were about 2" in size really disappointing

Good value for money. Another regular buy for me.

5 stars

Good value for money. Another regular buy for me.

