Butcher's Choice Chicken Portions 2Kg

Got a bag just recently, opened it to sort drumstix from thighs as I usually do. 18 drumstix, 0 thighs. Cannot really be called Chicken Portions, should be called Chicken drumstix. Wont buy again. Decent sized drumstix though.
adverise your product better
it would be better if they labelled this product better what they should have put is one bag of chicken drumsticks I bought four bags which I never eat and ended up giving them to my neighbour
Unfair ratio thighs to legs
The last lot I bought had only two thighs and the rest were legs. Not a fair mixture. If I had bought these for the family I would have complained but I buy them for my dogs.
Good overall value
Poor quality poultry - Rubbish !!!!
I was sent these portions as a substitution, not by choice, I did not see them until my order had been delivered and the driver gone, what I found was not what I would call portions, but lumps of skin, bones, legs chopped into chunks, and the smell wasn't very nice either, I put them in the best place for them the rubbish bin, I'm extremely surprised at Tesco's selling such poor quality poultry, would I recommend them to anyone NO !! sorry Tesco's,
Value chicken..
These chicken pieces, used to be OK, you would get decent thighs and drum sticks, now these pieces are not de-boned properly, the bones are broken, there is a lot of skin left on them. I do not eat them but feed them to my dog. They look like they have been kicked around the floor....................
disappointing
I used to really like these but the last pack i bought had 4 nice drumsticks the rest of the pieces were tiny and when defrosted and cooked were about 2" in size really disappointing
Good value for money. Another regular buy for me.
