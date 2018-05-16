Butcher's Choice Chicken Wings 1.5Kg

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.

Remove all packaging.

Caution

This product contains raw meat.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.

Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place chicken wings on a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven.

200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 45-50 mins



Oven cook

Instructions: Place chicken wings on a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven.

200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins

