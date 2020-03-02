Hearty Food Co 8 Breaded Chicken Burgers 456G

Great for the price just add bbq sauce:)
Outstanding
The quality of these burgers for the price is absolutely mind blowing. Thicker, tastier and a heaps less grease then birds eyes for 1/2 the price. 😋 yummy
Yum Yum
Good value- crunchy outside, moist inside. Cut em up in to strips and add to rice etc...
Great in wraps or burgers - my son loves them
Well worth the money you pay Another Hearty Food product I buy regularly.