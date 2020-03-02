By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co 8 Breaded Chicken Burgers 456G

4.5(5)Write a review
£ 0.97
£2.13/kg
One burger
  • Energy579kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1135kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken in a breadcrumb coating.
  • 8 breaded chicken burgers (approx). Cook from frozen in 25 minutes. Serve simply with straight cut oven chips and a lettuce leaves and tomato salad. With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
  • Made with chicken coated in a golden, crispy crumb
  • At Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • Cook from frozen 25 mins
  • Pack size: 456G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (39%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Thigh (8%), Pea Fibre, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20- 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

456g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (51g**)
Energy1135kJ / 272kcal579kJ / 139kcal
Fat16.3g8.3g
Saturates2.6g1.3g
Carbohydrate19.2g9.8g
Sugars0.8g0.4g
Fibre1.7g0.9g
Protein11.3g5.8g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for the price just add bbq sauce:)

5 stars

Outstanding

5 stars

The quality of these burgers for the price is absolutely mind blowing. Thicker, tastier and a heaps less grease then birds eyes for 1/2 the price. 😋 yummy

Yum Yum

4 stars

Good value- crunchy outside, moist inside. Cut em up in to strips and add to rice etc...

Great in wraps or burgers - my son loves them

5 stars

Well worth the money you pay Another Hearty Food p

4 stars

Well worth the money you pay Another Hearty Food product I buy regularly.

