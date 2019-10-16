Hearty Food Co 2 Garlic Chicken Kievs 250G

Ew gross
These kievs were so disappointing; they were overly processed with a very small amount of garlic butter in the middle. The breadcrumb coating was weak. I was incredibly dissapointed with the fake promise of a 'hearty' meal, as my heart was left broken and my stomach was left empty. ps. the bread hack does not work.
Great value for money!
As good as any I've ever tasted, (could have used a bit more garlic), and at silly money. No nasty lumps or chewy bits in the chicken.
stop feeding children rubbish
Very BAD quality. It was YUK. The chicken, if you can call it that was like eating sponge. Garlic OK.. To be fair what do you want for the price. Feeds bellies, and that is the problem. But Tesco Chicken thighs Cheaper. And healthier, you can see the meat and not a churned up chicken.
Worst thing i've ever bought! was like mashed up dog food rather than chicken - do not buy!!!!!
I was very disappointed in these Chicken Patties.
I was very disappointed in these Chicken Patties. They were very tasty and good value for that. However, there was not even a suspicion of butter in either of them, which in my lengthy experience of Kievs, is what makes them Kievs. Suggest you either put butter in them and raise the price a little or call them Chicken Patties. Barbara.
Disappointed not good value
Very disappointed. They are basically half a chicken breast (reformed) with a slab of garlic butter on the top then bread coated. Not a Kiev at all as the garlic butter isn’t inside so when cooked the butter has melted all over the place. There’s no chicken on the top! Wouldn’t buy again, better spending 50p more for a proper Kiev.
Chicken tastes just like mush...disgusting!
This is honestly one of those cases where you get what you pay for...these were disgusting mush for meat...really awful...its worth paying a bit more for something nicer that you'll enjoy than waste money on this!
simply lovely
very tasty and good value
Look Elsewhere
Disappointing... flavour is ok.... but the texture is mush! Falls apart easily, not recommended.
Tastiest kievs I've ever had.
Really crisp coating and they didn't burst open in the oven so the buttery centre oozed out when you cut into them. Excellent value for money, I'll definitely buy these again.