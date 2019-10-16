By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
2(13)Write a review
Hearty Food Co 2 Garlic Chicken Kievs 250G
£ 0.88
£3.52/kg
One kiev
  • Energy1424kJ 342kcal
    17%
  • Fat23.7g
    34%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1196kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast with added wheat protein with a garlic filling in a breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • 2 breaded chicken kievs. Cook from frozen in 30 minutes. Serve simply with herby new potatoes and a fresh lettuce leaf salad. Produced in the UK with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
  • Made with chicken with an oozy garlic filling
  • At Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • Made with chicken with an oozy garlic filling
  • Cook from frozen 30 mins
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (33%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Textured Wheat Protein, Pea Starch, Wheat Gluten, Garlic Purée, Chicken Fat, Salt, Yeast, Parsley, Spices, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Skimmed Milk, Garlic Extract, Rosemary Extract, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne kiev (119g**)
Energy1196kJ / 288kcal1424kJ / 342kcal
Fat19.9g23.7g
Saturates5.0g6.0g
Carbohydrate15.4g18.3g
Sugars0.9g1.1g
Fibre1.2g1.4g
Protein11.1g13.2g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

13 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Ew gross

1 stars

These kievs were so disappointing; they were overly processed with a very small amount of garlic butter in the middle. The breadcrumb coating was weak. I was incredibly dissapointed with the fake promise of a 'hearty' meal, as my heart was left broken and my stomach was left empty. ps. the bread hack does not work.

Great value for money!

5 stars

As good as any I've ever tasted, (could have used a bit more garlic), and at silly money. No nasty lumps or chewy bits in the chicken.

stop feeding children rubbish

1 stars

Very BAD quality. It was YUK. The chicken, if you can call it that was like eating sponge. Garlic OK.. To be fair what do you want for the price. Feeds bellies, and that is the problem. But Tesco Chicken thighs Cheaper. And healthier, you can see the meat and not a churned up chicken.

Worst thing i've ever bought! was like mashed up d

1 stars

Worst thing i've ever bought! was like mashed up dog food rather than chicken - do not buy!!!!!

I was very disappointed in these Chicken Patties.

3 stars

I was very disappointed in these Chicken Patties. They were very tasty and good value for that. However, there was not even a suspicion of butter in either of them, which in my lengthy experience of Kievs, is what makes them Kievs. Suggest you either put butter in them and raise the price a little or call them Chicken Patties. Barbara.

Disappointed not good value

1 stars

Very disappointed. They are basically half a chicken breast (reformed) with a slab of garlic butter on the top then bread coated. Not a Kiev at all as the garlic butter isn’t inside so when cooked the butter has melted all over the place. There’s no chicken on the top! Wouldn’t buy again, better spending 50p more for a proper Kiev.

Chicken tastes just like mush...disgusting!

1 stars

This is honestly one of those cases where you get what you pay for...these were disgusting mush for meat...really awful...its worth paying a bit more for something nicer that you'll enjoy than waste money on this!

simply lovely

5 stars

very tasty and good value

Look Elsewhere

1 stars

Disappointing... flavour is ok.... but the texture is mush! Falls apart easily, not recommended.

Tastiest kievs I've ever had.

5 stars

Really crisp coating and they didn't burst open in the oven so the buttery centre oozed out when you cut into them. Excellent value for money, I'll definitely buy these again.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

