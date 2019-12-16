By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Co 20 Breaded Chicken Nuggets 320G

4.5(7)Write a review
Hearty Food Co 20 Breaded Chicken Nuggets 320G
£ 0.85
£2.66/kg
5 chicken nuggets
  • Energy836kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1161kJ / 278kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken in a breadcrumb coating.
  • 20 breaded chicken nuggets (approx). Cook from frozen in 12 minutes. Serve simply with curly fries, garden peas and tomato ketchup to dip. Produced in the UK with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
  • Made with chicken in a scrummy crispy crumb. Dunkalicious
  • At Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • Cook from frozen 12 mins
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (34%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Thigh (7%), Pea Starch, Salt, Yeast, Pea Fibre, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 10-12 mins
Remove all packaging.
For best results cook from frozen.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU and South America

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g5 chicken nuggets (72g**)
Energy1161kJ / 278kcal836kJ / 200kcal
Fat14.7g10.6g
Saturates2.3g1.7g
Carbohydrate24.4g17.6g
Sugars1.3g0.9g
Fibre1.9g1.4g
Protein11.0g7.9g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value

4 stars

These are pretty good for the price. I cook them for a little longer than advised on the packet as I prefer them to be a crispier. Will buy again.

YES

5 stars

These are banging chicken nuggets 10/10 would recommend

Great value- I can't tell the difference between t

5 stars

Great value- I can't tell the difference between these and more expensive alternatives

Amazing Value

5 stars

My daughter and I both love these. Cheap and tasty all you need from a chicken nugget.

Lovely nuggets, child approved.

5 stars

Lovely nuggets, child approved.

Good economical food.

5 stars

Excellent value for money They have a lot of good value products on Tesco shelves.

I was on a really tight budget when I first ordere

4 stars

I was on a really tight budget when I first ordered these nuggets and was delighted to find they are really nice. I will definitely be ordering more.

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co 10 Fish Fingers 250G

£ 0.69
£2.76/kg

Hearty Food Co Straight Cut Chips 1.5Kg

£ 0.90
£0.60/kg

Hearty Food Thin Pepperoni Pizza 314G

£ 0.67
£0.21/100g

Butcher's Choice 20 Pork Sausages 907G

£ 1.00
£1.11/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here