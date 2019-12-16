Hearty Food Co 20 Breaded Chicken Nuggets 320G

Great value
These are pretty good for the price. I cook them for a little longer than advised on the packet as I prefer them to be a crispier. Will buy again.
YES
These are banging chicken nuggets 10/10 would recommend
Great value- I can't tell the difference between t
Great value- I can't tell the difference between these and more expensive alternatives
Amazing Value
My daughter and I both love these. Cheap and tasty all you need from a chicken nugget.
Lovely nuggets, child approved.
Lovely nuggets, child approved.
Good economical food.
Excellent value for money They have a lot of good value products on Tesco shelves.
I was on a really tight budget when I first ordere
I was on a really tight budget when I first ordered these nuggets and was delighted to find they are really nice. I will definitely be ordering more.