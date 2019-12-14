Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Selection On The Bone 810G

as below you only get one thigh and one drumstick
as below you only get one thigh and one drumstick its mainly wings but the taste wasnt awful ive had worse.
Unfair!!
A previous reviewer posted that there was ONLY one thigh, in spite of the packaging saying thighS. I am not a believer in coincidences. I really wonder if you will publish this uncomplimentary review. But just maybe, it is your suppliers fault - you really do require to have better Quality Assurance!??!
Label says "thighs" but only 1 in a 10 piece box
The labeling on this product is misleading. I bought two packs of this because it said Drumsticks, Wings and THIGHS, plural! I thought the selection would be more even. I got one thigh a pack, the rest was 4 drumsticks and 5 wings. All together, 20 pieces over two packs of which 2 were thighs. Hardly a selection. I hate being mislead like this.
Poor value
Very small portions. Manly wings and small drumsticks, 1 thigh. More bone than chicken. Coating quite tasty. Won't buy again
Excellent product. Used In a buffet over Christma
Excellent product. Used In a buffet over Christmas and had positive reaction from those who ate it, Good to be able to cook from frozen,
Delicious!
50 mins to cook but well worth the wait. Best chicken outside KFC :)