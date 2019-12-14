By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Selection On The Bone 810G

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Selection On The Bone 810G
£ 3.00
£3.71/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy2487kJ 596kcal
    30%
  • Fat34.9g
    50%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1063kJ / 255kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken drumsticks, wings and thighs in a southern fried coating.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Tear up the takeaway menus and check out these tasty southern fried chicken drumsticks, thighs and wings. Tender chicken coated in crispy, seasoned southern fried breadcrumbs to tempt your tastebuds. Make your chicken portions into a family meal by serving with French fries, a large bowl of salad and BBQ, ketchup and mayo dips. Perfect for parties and great for sharing cook from frozen in 50 minutes and let your guests pick their favourites. Team with corn on the cob, coleslaw and potato wedges for a finger licking feast. This product is made with 100% chicken thighs, drumsticks and wings and is produced in the UK with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
  • Drumsticks, wings and thighs, coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Food worth celebrating
  • Drumsticks, wings and thighs, coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
  • Cook from frozen 50 mins
  • Pack size: 810g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5.
Remove all packaging. Place the drumsticks and thighs on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.
Add the wings to the baking tray and cook for a further 40 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tescoplc.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

810g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (234g)
Energy1063kJ / 255kcal2487kJ / 596kcal
Fat14.9g34.9g
Saturates2.8g6.5g
Carbohydrate10.0g23.5g
Sugars<0.5g1.1g
Fibre1.0g2.4g
Protein19.6g45.8g
Salt0.69g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

  • 1/2 of a pack
    • Energy2487kJ 596kcal
      30%
    • Fat34.9g
      50%
    • Saturates6.5g
      33%
    • Sugars1.1g
      1%
    • Salt1.6g
      27%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1147kJ

    • Food worth celebrating
    • Drumsticks, wings and thighs, coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
    • Cook from frozen 50 mins
    • Southern Fried Chicken Drumsticks
    • Southern Fried Chicken Wings
    • Southern Fried Chicken Thighs

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Wings (75%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Spices, Wheat Protein, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maize Flour, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Spice Extracts, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains approx. 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 2 chicken wings (81g)% RI*
    Energy1147kJ929kJ
    -275kcal223kcal11%
    Fat17.2g13.9g20%
    of which saturates3.0g2.4g12%
    Carbohydrate15.6g12.7g
    of which sugars0.7g0.6g1%
    Fibre0.1g<0.1g
    Protein14.4g11.6g
    Salt0.9g0.7g12%
    This pack contains approx. 2 servings---
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
  • 1/2 of a pack
    • Energy2487kJ 596kcal
      30%
    • Fat34.9g
      50%
    • Saturates6.5g
      33%
    • Sugars1.1g
      1%
    • Salt1.6g
      27%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 963kJ

    • Food worth celebrating
    • Drumsticks, wings and thighs, coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
    • Cook from frozen 50 mins
    • Southern Fried Chicken Drumsticks
    • Southern Fried Chicken Wings
    • Southern Fried Chicken Thighs

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Drumsticks (97%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Wheat Protein, Maize Flour, Spices, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains approx. 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 2 drumsticks (102g)% RI*
    Energy963kJ982kJ
    -230kcal235kcal12%
    Fat12.3g12.5g18%
    of which saturates2.2g2.2g11%
    Carbohydrate6.5g6.6g
    of which sugars0.3g0.3g<1%
    Fibre0.8g0.8g
    Protein23.0g23.5g
    Salt0.5g0.6g10%
    This pack contains approx. 2 servings---
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
  • 1/2 of a pack
    • Energy2487kJ 596kcal
      30%
    • Fat34.9g
      50%
    • Saturates6.5g
      33%
    • Sugars1.1g
      1%
    • Salt1.6g
      27%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1151kJ

    • Food worth celebrating
    • Drumsticks, wings and thighs, coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
    • Cook from frozen 50 mins
    • Southern Fried Chicken Drumsticks
    • Southern Fried Chicken Wings
    • Southern Fried Chicken Thighs

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Thighs (95%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Wheat Protein, Maize Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Spices, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains approx. 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions One thigh (78g)% RI*
    Energy1151kJ898kJ
    -276kcal215kcal11%
    Fat17.7g13.8g20%
    of which saturates4.3g3.3g17%
    Carbohydrate7.3g5.7g
    of which sugars0.3g0.2g<1%
    Fibre0.8g0.6g
    Protein21.5g16.8g
    Salt0.6g0.5g8%
    This pack contains approx. 2 servings---
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

as below you only get one thigh and one drumstick

4 stars

as below you only get one thigh and one drumstick its mainly wings but the taste wasnt awful ive had worse.

Unfair!!

1 stars

A previous reviewer posted that there was ONLY one thigh, in spite of the packaging saying thighS. I am not a believer in coincidences. I really wonder if you will publish this uncomplimentary review. But just maybe, it is your suppliers fault - you really do require to have better Quality Assurance!??!

Label says "thighs" but only 1 in a 10 piece box

1 stars

The labeling on this product is misleading. I bought two packs of this because it said Drumsticks, Wings and THIGHS, plural! I thought the selection would be more even. I got one thigh a pack, the rest was 4 drumsticks and 5 wings. All together, 20 pieces over two packs of which 2 were thighs. Hardly a selection. I hate being mislead like this.

Poor value

2 stars

Very small portions. Manly wings and small drumsticks, 1 thigh. More bone than chicken. Coating quite tasty. Won't buy again

Excellent product. Used In a buffet over Christma

5 stars

Excellent product. Used In a buffet over Christmas and had positive reaction from those who ate it, Good to be able to cook from frozen,

Delicious!

5 stars

50 mins to cook but well worth the wait. Best chicken outside KFC :)

Usually bought next

Tesco Frozen 14 Mini Duck Spring Rolls 252G

£ 2.00
£7.94/kg

Offer

Tesco American Buffalo Chicken Wings 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Tesco 18 Southern Fried Chicken Bites 220G

£ 1.00
£0.46/100g

Tesco Coleslaw 300G

£ 0.79
£0.26/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here