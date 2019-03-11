By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Southern Fried Mini Chicken Fillets 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy873kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 772kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast mini fillets in a gluten free, southern fried flavour coating.
  • Free from gluten Free and wheat These expertly selected, tender chicken breast mini fillets are coated in American inspired spiced, golden gluten free breadcrumbs for extra flavour and a crisp finish. Without any artifical colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • N/A
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (65%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Salt, Spices (Black Pepper, Fennel, White Pepper), Yeast Powder, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Cereals containing Gluten, Wheat or Wheat derivatives,

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 23-24 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (113g**)
Energy772kJ / 184kcal873kJ / 207kcal
Fat6.2g7.0g
Saturates0.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate12.8g14.5g
Sugars0.5g0.5g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein18.9g21.4g
Salt0.9g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 226g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

Good quality, tasty , excellent

