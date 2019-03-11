Tesco Free From Southern Fried Mini Chicken Fillets 250G

Great product
Good quality, tasty , excellent
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 772kJ / 184kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (65%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Salt, Spices (Black Pepper, Fennel, White Pepper), Yeast Powder, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 23-24 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU
2 Servings
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores
250g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (113g**)
|Energy
|772kJ / 184kcal
|873kJ / 207kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|14.5g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|18.9g
|21.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 226g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
