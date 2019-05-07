Tesco Pork Sausage Meat 400G

Scrummy & Delicious
Oh I love these and there is no wheat or gluten. They are so tasty. Please though put them in Stuffing BALLS section as they are hard to find, and more people would find them I am sure of that to enjoy their yummy taste. My family and I have them every Sunday with our roast dinner. They really are one of nicest I have eaten. To me Sausage meat implies a block, these are balls little round ones with a scrummy taste.
won't buy again
not as nice as the old one you use to sell
This is a very good product but the prestatyn store has one lot in then they neglect to order anymore for Christmas.