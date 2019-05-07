By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pork Sausage Meat 400G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Pork Sausage Meat 400G
£ 1.25
£3.13/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy828kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat14.1g
    20%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Succulent pork sausage meat, carefully seasoned for a full flavour
  • Lightly seasoned
  • Succulent pork sausage meat, carefully seasoned for a full flavour
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Caution
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
This product contains raw meat.
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Turn once. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines below.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (80g**)
Energy1036kJ / 249kcal828kJ / 199kcal
Fat17.6g14.1g
Saturates6.1g4.9g
Carbohydrate11.6g9.3g
Sugars2.7g2.2g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein10.3g8.2g
Salt1.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Scrummy & Delicious

5 stars

Oh I love these and there is no wheat or gluten. They are so tasty. Please though put them in Stuffing BALLS section as they are hard to find, and more people would find them I am sure of that to enjoy their yummy taste. My family and I have them every Sunday with our roast dinner. They really are one of nicest I have eaten. To me Sausage meat implies a block, these are balls little round ones with a scrummy taste.

won't buy again

1 stars

not as nice as the old one you use to sell

This is a very good product but the prestatyn stor

5 stars

This is a very good product but the prestatyn store has one lot in then they neglect to order anymore for Christmas.

Usually bought next

Tesco Ready Rolled Puff Pastry 375G

£ 1.30
£3.47/kg

Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G

£ 0.80
£2.36/kg

Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G

£ 0.70
£0.41/100g

Offer

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here