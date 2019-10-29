By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Butcher's Choice 20 Pork Sausages 907G

4(17)Write a review
Butcher's Choice 20 Pork Sausages 907G
£ 1.00
£1.11/kg
2 sausages
  • Energy650kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 216kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausages.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Expertly seasoned
  • Expertly seasoned
  • 20 mins cook from frozen
  • Pack size: 907g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (42%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Fat, Pork Rind, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Pepper Extract, Mace Extract, Chilli Extract, Pimento Extract, Coriander Extract, Flavouring, Sage Extract.

Filled into non-UK beef casing.


 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Remove all packaging. Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-20 minutes, turn frequently.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 15-20 minutes, turn occasionally.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Great for a pasta bake. After cooking the sausages, roughly chop and stir into pasta and a tomato sauce. Top with grated cheese and bake until bubbling.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 10 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

907g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (72g**)
Energy903kJ / 216kcal650kJ / 155kcal
Fat10.7g7.7g
Saturates3.6g2.6g
Carbohydrate14.7g10.6g
Sugars0.4g0.3g
Fibre2.0g1.4g
Protein14.2g10.2g
Salt1.3g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

17 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Well worth the money.

5 stars

Not a fan of cheap sausages but these are so amazing I have brought more. The who family loves them and they are well worth buying.They also have a really good flavour.

Great Value

5 stars

Great quality for people living on a serious budget. My daughter and I both love these sausages, perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner idea. I always cook in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes and they come out nice and crispy

Lovely sausage brilliant value .. everyone I have

5 stars

Lovely sausage brilliant value .. everyone I have asked to try absolutely love them and a bargain price

Worst ever

1 stars

Used these the other day, worst sausages ever.. didn’t even look like meat inside. Tasted like paper..

Fantastic value.

5 stars

I was a little dubious about trying these value sausages but I was pleasantly surprised. They are fantastic quality for the price and now a firm family favourite.

Ok, cheap and cheerful

3 stars

Ok, cheap and cheerful

Brilliant sausages

5 stars

Great sausages. Much more flavourful than other cheap sausages and they aren't too greasy. Have had them in gravy, toad in the holes, everything and theyve always been nice. Even nicer than richmond!

Good value

5 stars

Good value

Fantastic sausage. Very good quality and I find th

5 stars

Fantastic sausage. Very good quality and I find them extremely tasty . The only problem I can find is that they do not cook themselves ! I have found that cooking these from frozen is best. Be careful, as when ever cooking from frozen, as water and hot oil violently mix.

Great value and quality

5 stars

Incredible quality for the price. Great oven cooked from frozen. Makes the best sausage sandwiches.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

