Butcher's Choice 20 Pork Sausages 907G

Not a fan of cheap sausages but these are so amazing I have brought more. The who family loves them and they are well worth buying.They also have a really good flavour.
Great quality for people living on a serious budget. My daughter and I both love these sausages, perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner idea. I always cook in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes and they come out nice and crispy
Lovely sausage brilliant value .. everyone I have asked to try absolutely love them and a bargain price
Used these the other day, worst sausages ever.. didn’t even look like meat inside. Tasted like paper..
I was a little dubious about trying these value sausages but I was pleasantly surprised. They are fantastic quality for the price and now a firm family favourite.
Brilliant sausages
Great sausages. Much more flavourful than other cheap sausages and they aren't too greasy. Have had them in gravy, toad in the holes, everything and theyve always been nice. Even nicer than richmond!
Fantastic sausage. Very good quality and I find them extremely tasty . The only problem I can find is that they do not cook themselves ! I have found that cooking these from frozen is best. Be careful, as when ever cooking from frozen, as water and hot oil violently mix.
Great value and quality
Incredible quality for the price. Great oven cooked from frozen. Makes the best sausage sandwiches.