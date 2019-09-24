Tesco 56 Pork Cocktail Sausages 672G

- Energy197kJ 47kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 249kcal
Product Description
- Pork cocktail sausages.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com.
- Our long standing partnership with trusted farmers ensures high welfare standards and consistent quality.
- Succulent pork, carefully seasoned for a juicy, full flavoured sausage
- At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
- Lightly seasoned
- Succulent pork, carefully seasoned for a juicy, full-flavoured sausage
- Cook from frozen 20 mins
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 672g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika Extract. Filled into non-UK beef casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best results cook from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Remove all packaging.
For best results oven cook.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes.
Turn frequently.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn once.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over medium heat for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Drain well before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU
Number of uses
This pack contains 28 servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Net Contents
672g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 cocktail sausages (19g**)
|Energy
|1036kJ / 249kcal
|197kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|17.6g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|10.3g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
