Tesco 56 Pork Cocktail Sausages 672G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Caution

Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Remove all packaging.

For best results oven cook.

Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Grill

Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes.

Turn frequently.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn once.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Fry in a little oil over medium heat for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Drain well before serving.

