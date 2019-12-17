Tesco 20 Pigs In Blankets 400G
- Energy412kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat8.0g11%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1287kJ / 310kcal
Product Description
- Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Lightly seasoned pork cocktail sausages wrapped in streaky bacon
- At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
- Hand wrapped
- Lightly seasoned pork cocktail sausages wrapped in streaky bacon
- Cook from frozen 30 mins
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (67%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Yeast Extract, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Paprika Extract.
Filled into non-UK beef casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes.
Turn once. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Warnings
- Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|2 Pigs in blankets (32g**)
|Energy
|1287kJ / 310kcal
|412kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|9.0g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|15.2g
|4.9g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
