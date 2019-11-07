Tesco 20 Cumberland Sausages 900G

Cumberland Sausages
Purchased for bonfire night. Cooked entire bag in air fryer so all fat drained, were REALLY nice. Very impressed and everyone enjoyed them with their mushy peas. Great sausage with just the right amounts of flavours. Will be purchasing more :)
very fattywith no taste,
Nice sausages although could not taste very well due to the fact that lots of fat dripping when grilled, It left a film of fat around mouth, would be nice if they was less fat,
not very flavoursome disapointing
not very flavoursome disapointing
Tasty
Same as any other frozen shop brand sausages.