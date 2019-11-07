By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 20 Cumberland Sausages 900G

Tesco 20 Cumberland Sausages 900G

2 sausages
  • Energy719kJ 173kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 999kJ / 240kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausages seasoned with black and white pepper.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.colm
  • Succulent pork, carefully seasoned with pepper for a classic flavour
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that' why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
  • Cook from frozen 20 mins
  • Rich & peppery
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sage, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika Extract. Filled into non-UK beef casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving,
Remove all packaging.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
For best results cook from frozen.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Place under a preheated grill for 15-20 minutes. Turn frequently.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 15-20 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy999kJ / 240kcal719kJ / 173kcal
Fat16.2g11.7g
Saturates5.7g4.1g
Carbohydrate12.5g9.0g
Sugars2.3g1.7g
Fibre1.7g1.2g
Protein10.2g7.3g
Salt1.4g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Cumberland Sausages

5 stars

Purchased for bonfire night. Cooked entire bag in air fryer so all fat drained, were REALLY nice. Very impressed and everyone enjoyed them with their mushy peas. Great sausage with just the right amounts of flavours. Will be purchasing more :)

very fattywith no taste,

3 stars

Nice sausages although could not taste very well due to the fact that lots of fat dripping when grilled, It left a film of fat around mouth, would be nice if they was less fat,

not very flavoursome disapointing

3 stars

not very flavoursome disapointing

Tasty

5 stars

Same as any other frozen shop brand sausages.

