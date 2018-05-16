Cadbury Egg Hunt Pack 342.7G

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate eggs and hollow milk chocolate figures with bags of solid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell.
- Instructions
- 1. First hide the treats around your home, garden or another fun location.
- 2. Cut out the clue cards on the back of the pack and use them as markers to signpost your eggs...
- Now let the Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt begin!
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- Did you know?
- Every year we organise cracking Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts all over the country!
- Hop online to find out more as well as other exciting activities: cadbury.co.uk/easter
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 342.7g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base.
Warnings
- Keep children safe!
- Please use blunt tip scissors.
- Children should be supervised when using scissors.
- Cadbury Mini Eggs
- Choking Hazard: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
342.7g ℮
Safety information
Keep children safe! Please use blunt tip scissors. Children should be supervised when using scissors. Cadbury Mini Eggs Choking Hazard: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.
- Be Treatwise. Each 15 g contains
- Energy335 kJ 80 kcal4%
- Fat4.6 g7%
- Saturates2.7 g14%
- Sugars8.4 g9%
- Salt0.04 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2234 kJ
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 14 Eggs
- 3 Bunnies
- 3 Mini Eggs Bags
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Bunny (15 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2234 kJ 335 kJ 8400 kJ / - 535 kcal 80 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 30 g 4.6 g 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 2.7 g 20 g Carbohydrate 57 g 8.5 g 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 8.4 g 90 g Fibre 2.1 g 0.3 g - Protein 7.3 g 1.1 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.04 g 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Be Treatwise. Each 14.5 g contains
- Energy324 kJ 78 kcal4%
- Fat4.4 g6%
- Saturates2.7 g13%
- Sugars8.1 g9%
- Salt0.03 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2234 kJ
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 14 Eggs
- 3 Bunnies
- 3 Mini Eggs Bags
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Hollow Egg (14.5 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2234 kJ 324 kJ 8400 kJ / - 535 kcal 78 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 30 g 4.4 g 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 2.7 g 20 g Carbohydrate 57 g 8.2 g 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 8.1 g 90 g Fibre 2.1 g 0.3 g - Protein 7.3 g 1.1 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.03 g 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Be Treatwise. Each 31.9 g contains
- Energy661 kJ 158 kcal8%
- Fat6.8 g10%
- Saturates4.0 g20%
- Sugars22 g24%
- Salt0.05 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072 kJ
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 14 Eggs
- 3 Bunnies
- 3 Mini Eggs Bags
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Bag (31.9 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2072 kJ 661 kJ 8400 kJ / - 494 kcal 158 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 21 g 6.8 g 70 g of which Saturates 13 g 4.0 g 20 g Carbohydrate 70 g 22 g 260 g of which Sugars 69 g 22 g 90 g Fibre 1.6 g 0.5 g - Protein 4.2 g 1.3 g 50 g Salt 0.15 g 0.05 g 6 g *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
