Cadbury Egg Hunt Pack 342.7G

Cadbury Egg Hunt Pack 342.7G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 7.00
£2.05/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate eggs and hollow milk chocolate figures with bags of solid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell.
  • Instructions
  • 1. First hide the treats around your home, garden or another fun location.
  • 2. Cut out the clue cards on the back of the pack and use them as markers to signpost your eggs...
  • Now let the Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt begin!
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Did you know?
  • Every year we organise cracking Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts all over the country!
  • Hop online to find out more as well as other exciting activities: cadbury.co.uk/easter

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 342.7g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base.

Warnings

  • Keep children safe!
  • Please use blunt tip scissors.
  • Children should be supervised when using scissors.
  • Cadbury Mini Eggs
  • Choking Hazard: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

342.7g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

  • Be Treatwise. Each 15 g contains
    • Energy335 kJ 80 kcal
      4%
    • Fat4.6 g
      7%
    • Saturates2.7 g
      14%
    • Sugars8.4 g
      9%
    • Salt0.04 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2234 kJ

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 14 Eggs
    • 3 Bunnies
    • 3 Mini Eggs Bags

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bunny (15 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2234 kJ335 kJ8400 kJ /
    -535 kcal80 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 30 g4.6 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g2.7 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 57 g8.5 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g8.4 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.3 g-
    Protein 7.3 g1.1 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.04 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Be Treatwise. Each 14.5 g contains
    • Energy324 kJ 78 kcal
      4%
    • Fat4.4 g
      6%
    • Saturates2.7 g
      13%
    • Sugars8.1 g
      9%
    • Salt0.03 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2234 kJ

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 14 Eggs
    • 3 Bunnies
    • 3 Mini Eggs Bags

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Hollow Egg (14.5 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2234 kJ324 kJ8400 kJ /
    -535 kcal78 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 30 g4.4 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g2.7 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 57 g8.2 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g8.1 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.3 g-
    Protein 7.3 g1.1 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.03 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Be Treatwise. Each 31.9 g contains
    • Energy661 kJ 158 kcal
      8%
    • Fat6.8 g
      10%
    • Saturates4.0 g
      20%
    • Sugars22 g
      24%
    • Salt0.05 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072 kJ

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 14 Eggs
    • 3 Bunnies
    • 3 Mini Eggs Bags

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bag (31.9 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2072 kJ661 kJ8400 kJ /
    -494 kcal158 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 21 g6.8 g70 g
    of which Saturates 13 g4.0 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 70 g22 g260 g
    of which Sugars 69 g22 g90 g
    Fibre 1.6 g0.5 g-
    Protein 4.2 g1.3 g50 g
    Salt 0.15 g0.05 g6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

