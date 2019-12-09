By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Low Fat Hot Chocolate 300G

2(22)Write a review
£ 1.60
£0.53/100g
One serving
  • Energy168kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ / 19kcal

Product Description

  • Instant hot chocolate with sugar and sweetener.
  • For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications
  • WARMING Carefully made for a smooth, rich flavour.
  • Low fat
  • Warming
  • Carefully made for a smooth, rich flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (18%), Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Powder (6%), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Polydextrose, Thickener (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Sweetener (Sucralose), Stabiliser (Potassium Phosphate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened replace lid tightly.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Add hot water
  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Add 3 teaspoons (11g) powder in a mug. Add 200ml hot (not boiling) water and stir well.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 27 servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne serving (11g)
Energy80kJ / 19kcal168kJ / 40kcal
Fat0.5g1.0g
Saturates0.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate2.7g5.7g
Sugars1.8g3.9g
Fibre0.6g1.2g
Protein0.7g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

22 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes just like Options, misleading reviews!

5 stars

I am really surprised by the number of negative reviews this has. I am a bit fussy when it comes to hot chocolate. I can't stand Cadburys, Galaxy or low quality watery brands. I much prefer to make my own (though these are generally very high calorie, high fat and high sugar drinks!). However, as far as low calorie, low fat hot chocolates go, this is one of the best I have tried. It can go lumpy as others have said, but it's easy to rectify this by mixing with milk or water into a paste, then gradually pouring hot water. For a thicker chocolate, either use less water or add an extra teaspoon of powder. Simple. Interestingly, the ingredients for this hot chocolate are very, very similar to the ingredients used in Options (minus the Belgian chocolate). Options have excellent reviews whereas this one doesn't. They taste almost the same, so no idea why there's such a contrast in reviews! I personally prefer Tesco brand because it is so much more affordable than Options and other popular brands, yet uses the same ingredients or very similar substitutes. This hot chocolate is also really nice mixed with coffee and oatmeal, to add a chocolatey kick without the guilt. I will definitely continue to buy this. Please keep selling this product Tesco.

Not pleasant at all.

1 stars

I really didn't like this product and would give it no stars if I could. Didn't taste of chocolate, just watery and unpleasant. I didn't want to finish the jar, and only did as I hate wasting food. Seriously not nice.

Excellent

5 stars

Can not understand negative reviews. Much more taste than the sugary version, and you need to use a lot less. Best made with 1% milk by adding the milk to the powder and stirring.. Excellent product.

Straight in the bin.

1 stars

Horrible. No other word for it. Doesn't even taste like chocolate. Please Tesco stop selling this, it is simply disgusting.

Good value and can be made lump free.

4 stars

As with previous reviews, I found this very lumpy - HOWEVER when I place a small amount of boiling water over the powder and blend with spoon into a smooth paste, then gradually add more water, it comes out much smoother and with hardly any lumps. To me, It's worth the faff as this is lovely drinking chocolate at a good price. I also add a tad more sugar and a bit of coffee whitener to make it creamier.

Don't waste your money

1 stars

Horrible taste and very lumpy.

this hot choc is terrible however you make it the

1 stars

this hot choc is terrible however you make it the drink is lumpy and the choc lumps are all opn the top of the mug its the second pot ive bought , now going to give up and throw away

Horrible texture - artificially thick

1 stars

Truly horrible texture. Much, much too thick, more like drinking soup than hot chocolate. Obviously been treated with some artificial thickening agent. Will not be purchasing again - in fact I won’t even be making another mug, it’s so bad it’s going in the bin. Yuck...

Yuk!

1 stars

Disgusting! Taste like dish water. I agree with other customers I love love the healthy living chocolate. Why discontinue it. Bring it back Tesco. Yes. This is also very lumpy. Definitely not recommended. Yuk.

Terrible

1 stars

Absolutely dreadful. It simply won't dissolve correctly and you end up with a horrible, chunky, gritty drink which is almost salty for some reason. Avoid. Not a patch on the old "Healthy Living" version which has been discontinued in most stores.

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

