Tesco Low Fat Hot Chocolate 300G

Tastes just like Options, misleading reviews!
I am really surprised by the number of negative reviews this has. I am a bit fussy when it comes to hot chocolate. I can't stand Cadburys, Galaxy or low quality watery brands. I much prefer to make my own (though these are generally very high calorie, high fat and high sugar drinks!). However, as far as low calorie, low fat hot chocolates go, this is one of the best I have tried. It can go lumpy as others have said, but it's easy to rectify this by mixing with milk or water into a paste, then gradually pouring hot water. For a thicker chocolate, either use less water or add an extra teaspoon of powder. Simple. Interestingly, the ingredients for this hot chocolate are very, very similar to the ingredients used in Options (minus the Belgian chocolate). Options have excellent reviews whereas this one doesn't. They taste almost the same, so no idea why there's such a contrast in reviews! I personally prefer Tesco brand because it is so much more affordable than Options and other popular brands, yet uses the same ingredients or very similar substitutes. This hot chocolate is also really nice mixed with coffee and oatmeal, to add a chocolatey kick without the guilt. I will definitely continue to buy this. Please keep selling this product Tesco.
Not pleasant at all.
I really didn't like this product and would give it no stars if I could. Didn't taste of chocolate, just watery and unpleasant. I didn't want to finish the jar, and only did as I hate wasting food. Seriously not nice.
Excellent
Can not understand negative reviews. Much more taste than the sugary version, and you need to use a lot less. Best made with 1% milk by adding the milk to the powder and stirring.. Excellent product.
Straight in the bin.
Horrible. No other word for it. Doesn't even taste like chocolate. Please Tesco stop selling this, it is simply disgusting.
Good value and can be made lump free.
As with previous reviews, I found this very lumpy - HOWEVER when I place a small amount of boiling water over the powder and blend with spoon into a smooth paste, then gradually add more water, it comes out much smoother and with hardly any lumps. To me, It's worth the faff as this is lovely drinking chocolate at a good price. I also add a tad more sugar and a bit of coffee whitener to make it creamier.
Don't waste your money
Horrible taste and very lumpy.
this hot choc is terrible however you make it the
this hot choc is terrible however you make it the drink is lumpy and the choc lumps are all opn the top of the mug its the second pot ive bought , now going to give up and throw away
Horrible texture - artificially thick
Truly horrible texture. Much, much too thick, more like drinking soup than hot chocolate. Obviously been treated with some artificial thickening agent. Will not be purchasing again - in fact I won’t even be making another mug, it’s so bad it’s going in the bin. Yuck...
Yuk!
Disgusting! Taste like dish water. I agree with other customers I love love the healthy living chocolate. Why discontinue it. Bring it back Tesco. Yes. This is also very lumpy. Definitely not recommended. Yuk.
Terrible
Absolutely dreadful. It simply won't dissolve correctly and you end up with a horrible, chunky, gritty drink which is almost salty for some reason. Avoid. Not a patch on the old "Healthy Living" version which has been discontinued in most stores.