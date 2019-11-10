Powder doesn't dissolve leaving lumpy hot choc
This is an extremely poor quality product. The powder does not dissolve well and leaves clumps that don't dissolve floating around the mug. The taste is poor - sweet, not very chocolatey. You'd get a nicer tasting drink from a vending machine.
BLENDING IS A MUST!
You have to blend this in a smoothie maker with some hot water and some milk and then its actually nice all lumps removed.
Bring back the old version, that was great.
Bring back the old version, that was great.
RUBBISH
In comparison to the previous Tesco Instant Hot Chocolate 400g (bar code 5 000119 170712) this new version is terrible tasting - it tastes weak and watery. Both are described as "add water" and prepared using the same 4-5 heaped spoonfuls, but this new version - per 100g - has only 47kcal (compared to 401kcal), fat 0.7g (8.4g),carbohydrate 8.5g (71.6g), fibre 0.5g (5.4g).....etc. In fact every quoted nutritional figure is less in this new product than in the old, previous product (the one with the purple cover). The figures speak for themselves. It's lousy stuff - BRING BACK THE OLD VERSION.
Perfect
Very tasty. Chocolate taste is just right - not too heavy.
Not even worth drinking!
I used to drink the tescos own instant hot chocolate in the purple jar, and that was lovely, but now it dosnt seem to be available, and this is there new version. Well its horrible, it has no taste, its not even worth drinking. It is definitely not just new packaging. Please bring back the old one!
This is rubbish compared to the healthy living cho
This is rubbish compared to the healthy living chocolate which is no longer available. Goes so lumpy when mixing I’ve tried everything to stop this. I actually wouldn’t give it any stars
It doesn't dissolve very well at all.
It doesn't dissolve very well at all, so you are left with clumps that rise to the surface and mark the mug or cup you are using. It is not as sweet (which I don't mind) as the previous 'Healthy Living' Hot Chocolate. I much preferred The previous 'Healthy Living' Range.
I don't know what you've done to change this produ
I don't know what you've done to change this product, but it's much sweeter than previously and it doesn't dissolve easily, just goes into round lumps when mixing it in the mug. The previous instant chocolate came top in the Good Housekeeping tried and tested product, so why change it.
Exceptional taste and value
Love this product can't wait for it to come back into stock