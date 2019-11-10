By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Instant Hot Chocolate 400G

2(11)Write a review
Tesco Instant Hot Chocolate 400G
£ 1.60
£0.40/100g
One serving
  • Energy452kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars16.0g
    18%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 198kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Instant hot chocolate drink.
  • For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications
  • WARMING Carefully made for a smooth, rich flavour
  • WARMING Carefully made for a smooth, rich flavour
  • Warming
  • Carefully made for a smooth, rich flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (13%), Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Potassium Phosphates), Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. Also, may contain soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened replace lid tightly.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Add hot water
  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Add 200ml hot, not boiling water, to 4-5 heaped teaspoons (28g) powder, stir well.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 14 servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy198kJ / 47kcal452kJ / 107kcal
Fat0.7g1.5g
Saturates0.5g1.2g
Carbohydrate8.6g19.6g
Sugars7.0g16.0g
Fibre0.5g1.1g
Protein1.4g3.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml hot water.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Powder doesn't dissolve leaving lumpy hot choc

1 stars

This is an extremely poor quality product. The powder does not dissolve well and leaves clumps that don't dissolve floating around the mug. The taste is poor - sweet, not very chocolatey. You'd get a nicer tasting drink from a vending machine.

BLENDING IS A MUST!

3 stars

You have to blend this in a smoothie maker with some hot water and some milk and then its actually nice all lumps removed.

Bring back the old version, that was great.

1 stars

Bring back the old version, that was great.

RUBBISH

1 stars

In comparison to the previous Tesco Instant Hot Chocolate 400g (bar code 5 000119 170712) this new version is terrible tasting - it tastes weak and watery. Both are described as "add water" and prepared using the same 4-5 heaped spoonfuls, but this new version - per 100g - has only 47kcal (compared to 401kcal), fat 0.7g (8.4g),carbohydrate 8.5g (71.6g), fibre 0.5g (5.4g).....etc. In fact every quoted nutritional figure is less in this new product than in the old, previous product (the one with the purple cover). The figures speak for themselves. It's lousy stuff - BRING BACK THE OLD VERSION.

Perfect

5 stars

Very tasty. Chocolate taste is just right - not too heavy.

Not even worth drinking!

1 stars

I used to drink the tescos own instant hot chocolate in the purple jar, and that was lovely, but now it dosnt seem to be available, and this is there new version. Well its horrible, it has no taste, its not even worth drinking. It is definitely not just new packaging. Please bring back the old one!

This is rubbish compared to the healthy living cho

1 stars

This is rubbish compared to the healthy living chocolate which is no longer available. Goes so lumpy when mixing I’ve tried everything to stop this. I actually wouldn’t give it any stars

It doesn't dissolve very well at all.

3 stars

It doesn't dissolve very well at all, so you are left with clumps that rise to the surface and mark the mug or cup you are using. It is not as sweet (which I don't mind) as the previous 'Healthy Living' Hot Chocolate. I much preferred The previous 'Healthy Living' Range.

I don't know what you've done to change this produ

1 stars

I don't know what you've done to change this product, but it's much sweeter than previously and it doesn't dissolve easily, just goes into round lumps when mixing it in the mug. The previous instant chocolate came top in the Good Housekeeping tried and tested product, so why change it.

Exceptional taste and value

5 stars

Love this product can't wait for it to come back into stock

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Pink & White Marshmallows 100G

£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Offer

Tesco Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Tesco Marshmallows 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Lighter Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here