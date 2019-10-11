Tesco Malted Drink 300G

Bland. Wouldn't buy again.
Very bland even with an extra spoonful added. Definitely would not buy again.
Excellent
Excellent item, annoyed that they have stopped selling it locally
Malt muddled with coconut oil.
You've added coconut oil to the powder. Please can you leave this out or provide another minus the oil. Thankyou.
horrible disappointment
Bought this before it has been out of stock back in bought it and its terrible put it in bin
Not like the old days
There was a previous version by Tesco that tasted very close to the leading brand. This version does not. It tastes 'over cooked' (malt is too dark) and it visually is darker. I have only bought one so it could be a bad batch.
Well it is not as nice as the one it replaced
Well it is not as nice as the one it replaced