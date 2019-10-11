By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Malted Drink 300G

Tesco Malted Drink 300G
£ 1.15
£0.38/100g
One serving
  • Energy783kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars21.1g
    23%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 351kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  • Instant malt drink.
  • WARMING Made with barley for a comforting malty flavour.
  • Warming
  • Made with barley for a comforting malty flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Barley Malt Extract (82%), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Thickener (Guar Gum), Flavouring, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. Also, may contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened replace lid tightly.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Add 200ml hot milk (semi-skimmed) to 23g powder, stir well.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 13 servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne serving (23g)
Energy351kJ / 83kcal783kJ / 186kcal
Fat1.8g3.9g
Saturates1.2g2.7g
Carbohydrate13.0g28.9g
Sugars9.5g21.1g
Fibre0.2g0.5g
Protein3.7g8.4g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml warm semi-skimmed milk.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Bland. Wouldn't buy again.

2 stars

Very bland even with an extra spoonful added. Definitely would not buy again.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent item, annoyed that they have stopped selling it locally

Malt muddled with coconut oil.

2 stars

You've added coconut oil to the powder. Please can you leave this out or provide another minus the oil. Thankyou.

horrible disappointment

1 stars

Bought this before it has been out of stock back in bought it and its terrible put it in bin

Not like the old days

1 stars

There was a previous version by Tesco that tasted very close to the leading brand. This version does not. It tastes 'over cooked' (malt is too dark) and it visually is darker. I have only bought one so it could be a bad batch.

Well it is not as nice as the one it replaced

1 stars

Well it is not as nice as the one it replaced

