Tesco Cocoa Powder 250G

Tesco Cocoa Powder 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g
One teaspoon
  • Energy61kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1524kJ / 368kcal

Product Description

  • Cocoa powder.
  • For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications
  • Deeply chocolatey
  • Made from 100% cocoa, ideal for hot drinks and rich bakes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cocoa Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Add 1 teaspoon (4g) of cocoa powder to a cup or mug. Add a small amount of cold semi-skimmed milk and mix to a smooth paste. Add 200ml of hot, not boiling, semi-skimmed milk. Stir briskly until fully mixed. Sweeten to taste.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 62 servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tube. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (4g)
Energy1524kJ / 368kcal61kJ / 15kcal
Fat21.0g0.8g
Saturates12.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate11.1g0.4g
Sugars0.9g0.0g
Fibre28.3g1.1g
Protein19.5g0.8g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars



The real deal, simply the best

5 stars

The best pure cocoa powder which has not been "dutched" which is why it will taste bitter, Bourneville now dutch their cocoa, which is absolutely disgusting. This product is the best cocoa on the market.

Great price for pure cocoa powder

5 stars

Pure cocoa powder at a great price. For others who have said it's bitter, that is because it is pure cocoa with no sugar or anything. Great for cooking and hot cocoa.

What has happened to this product??

1 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago and it was fantastic. The last one I bought was like eating bitter paracetamol!!! What has changed? Very disappointing Tesco have you changed the producer?

A waste of money...

1 stars

This is a poor quality product. It made the sponge in my cake taste bitter 👎

