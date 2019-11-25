Tesco Cocoa Powder 250G

The real deal, simply the best
The best pure cocoa powder which has not been "dutched" which is why it will taste bitter, Bourneville now dutch their cocoa, which is absolutely disgusting. This product is the best cocoa on the market.
Great price for pure cocoa powder
Pure cocoa powder at a great price. For others who have said it's bitter, that is because it is pure cocoa with no sugar or anything. Great for cooking and hot cocoa.
What has happened to this product??
I bought this a few weeks ago and it was fantastic. The last one I bought was like eating bitter paracetamol!!! What has changed? Very disappointing Tesco have you changed the producer?
A waste of money...
This is a poor quality product. It made the sponge in my cake taste bitter 👎