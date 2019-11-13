By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco House Decaffeinated Ground Coffee 227G
£ 2.30
£1.02/100g
Product Description

  • Decaffeinated roast and ground coffee.
  • SMOOTH & BALANCED 100% Arabica, gently decaffeinated and roasted Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness, and sun dried in the fresh mountain air. We carefully tailor each roast to draw out the distinctive flavours of every blend.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Freshly ground
  • Smooth & balanced
  • 100% Arabica, gently decaffeinated and roasted
  • Strength - medium - 3
  • Pack size: 227G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of coffee.

    Cafetière: Add one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person

    (add more or less dependent on personal preference). Boil freshly

    drawn water, pour into the cafetière after approximately 10

    seconds (boiling water can scald the coffee and ruin the flavour).

    Stir well and leave to brew for 3-5 minutes with the plunger off

    (leave for a longer period if a stronger cup of coffee is preferred).

    Slowly press down the plunger, pour and enjoy!

    Filter machine: Add one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per

    person (add more or less dependent on personal preference).

    Fill the filter pot with cold water (according to number of

    spoonfuls of coffee). Switch machine on. Pour and enjoy!

    Moka Pot: Fill the bottom part of the unit with freshly drawn cold

    water. Insert the filter basket, fill with coffee and level the surface

    (do not overfill and/or tap down the coffee). Assemble unit and

    brew on a medium heat for approximately 5 minutes.

    Pour and enjoy!

    Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators.

    Always follow manufacturer’s guidelines.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

227g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Tasty,smooth and well rounded.Lovely.

5 stars

We have two 'cofficionados' in our house and we brew our own in a specialist Italian contraption on the hob.They drink all sorts of weird stuff "because it tastes better than the rest". They even buy single bean Jamaican Blue Mountain. They say hands down this is the best decaff on the market,which is high praise indeed. I quite like it too.☕😋

Cheap and great

5 stars

I found this is the best decaf coffee for a Moka pot for my taste!Have tried other brands like Lavaza and illy but I always come back for this one! It is cheaper and just taste exactly like the other brands!

uy instant better than this

1 stars

smells and tastes old and stale, not even one way valve and chemical decaffeination nothing compared to what it replaced

