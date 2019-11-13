Tesco House Decaffeinated Ground Coffee 227G

Tasty,smooth and well rounded.Lovely.
We have two 'cofficionados' in our house and we brew our own in a specialist Italian contraption on the hob.They drink all sorts of weird stuff "because it tastes better than the rest". They even buy single bean Jamaican Blue Mountain. They say hands down this is the best decaff on the market,which is high praise indeed. I quite like it too.☕😋
Cheap and great
I found this is the best decaf coffee for a Moka pot for my taste!Have tried other brands like Lavaza and illy but I always come back for this one! It is cheaper and just taste exactly like the other brands!
uy instant better than this
smells and tastes old and stale, not even one way valve and chemical decaffeination nothing compared to what it replaced