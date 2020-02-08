Tesco House Roast & Ground Coffee 227G

Coffee at a reasonable price
None offensive, middle of the road coffee at a reasonable price. I would definitely buy again.
Smooth
Very smooth, no bitterness, make a really nice black coffee
Great coffee but very frustrated at Tesco
Have liked this coffee for a long time, even coped with a change of taste a year or so back, but very upset the 454g bag has gone - just a way to charge us more money, very unfair as packaging increases as well so complete opposite of all the marketing speil. It is generous to give 4 stars as it is very annoying and totally unjustified. If it continues we will look at trying another supermarket as like most folk we use more than one and this breaks trust and therefore loyalty.
everybody loves this blend and always ask where we buy it,a lot of our guests say it is the best coffee they have tasted in Scotland
Bring back the original.
We found the alternative to the original tesco red packet strength 3 not so aromatic tasty, do not like it.