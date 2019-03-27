By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Junior 6+ Green Electric Toothbrush

image 1 of Oral-B Junior 6+ Green Electric Toothbrush
£ 50.00
£50.00/each
  • Getting children to brush can be a chore. Oral-B Junior 6+ Green Electric Rechargeable Toothbrushes come in fun colours that can help to motivate your children to brush and give them a lifetime of healthy habits. This rechargeable electric kids toothbrush features extra-soft bristles that are clinically proven to be gentle on children’s teeth and gums, whilst removing more plaque than a manual toothbrush. The built-in brushing timer teaches children to brush the dentist-recommended 2 minutes, alerting them every 30 seconds to change to a different area of their mouth. The Oral-B Junior 6+ Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush is approved by the Oral Health Foundation and comes with a bathroom brushing guide to help educate children on how to clean their teeth well every single day. Box contains: One children’s electric toothbrush with green rechargeable handle (electronic battery operated) with two pin plug and one sensitive toothbrush replacement head. Oral-B Junior 6+ Electric Toothbrush is compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensi Ultrathin, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Tri Zone, Dual Clean, Power Tip and Ortho Care.
  • Better habits; cleaner teeth; fun colours make brushing fun for children aged 6+
  • Brushing timer teaches children to brush the dentist-recommended 2 minutes
  • Round head removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush
  • Extra soft bristles that are clinically proven to be gentle on teeth and gums
  • Rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 days on a single charge

Germany

  • Encourage your child to brush twice daily for two minutes and use with Oral-B Stages brushes and the Magic Timer App to make brushing fun!

  • Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

So disappointing - waste of money

1 stars

I bought two of these for my two sons. They were very excited at the prospect of electric toothbrushes and expected to enjoy using them. My 7 year old really disliked the sensation of using it, and my 10 year old couldn&#39;t bear how loud it was and therefore found it unpleasant to use, and I must admit, compared to my own very nice Philips Sonic it is ridiculously and unpleasantly loud. The fully-charged battery also ran out in a week - way way quicker than Philips. So I returned them under the 30 day guarantee, to be informed only one of them could be returned. Total waste of time and money and really poor customer service. I will not be buying Oral-B products again.

My Daughter loves it!

5 stars

My 7 year old daughter loves this toothbrush it has made the bedtime brushing and morning brushing routine much easier and without having to prompt her to do so. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kikidee

5 stars

I bought one of these for my daughter a few yrs ago and she loved it! I have a 7 yr old granddaughter & 2 yr old grandson who love brushing their teeth so I was going to introduce this one for my granddaughter. My daughter loved how clean her teeth felt and it had a setting on it to signify when she had used it for 2 mind! Great idea to keep kids brushing for long enough. Amazing products my partner also uses a Oral-b toothbrush like this too, he has the same review. Brilliant

Great toothbrush for children

5 stars

My daughter (7), absolutely loves her new purple toothbrush. It is so light and easy for her to use. Her favourite thing is when it vibrates that she has spent 30 seconds on one section so she can move onto the next. She no longer moans about having to brush her teeth which is nice for me and her father. I just need one suitable for my two year old son as well now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great toothbrush

5 stars

Getting daughter to brush her teeth has been a daily battle for a long time, who knew that a purple toothbrush was all it would take, she fell in love with this brush and has been brushing twice a day since receiving it, can already see a difference in her teeth. I think I might add an app to her phone to help with brushing for correct time as she sometimes rushes her brushing. Excellent toothbrush can’t recommend enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oral b junior

5 stars

My granddaughter was apprehensive at first she said it tickled her nose but now it has stopped she is very impressed with the new toy the brushes are softer than the normal brushes for adults and she feels a lot more confident about her teeth now she went to the dentist on Monday and they told her she's been doing an excellent job and we're sure it's all down to the toothbrush good job Oral B [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic brush!

5 stars

I’ve always struggled to get my daughter to brush her teeth regularly but this seems to have done the job! She loves the purple colour and it’s super easy to use. The timer is fantastic as it makes sure the brushing continues for 2 minutes. I had previously thought about purchasing a brush but they were all plain- this is colourful and attractive to children. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great junior brush

5 stars

My daughter (8) has been using this for about two weeks now. She was so excited to get an electric toothbrush and this hasn't disappointed. It is easy for her to use unsupervised, but also easy for me to use helping her. She likes the timer telling her when two minutes is up and it holds its charge well. I've only had it on charge once since we got it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does exactly what it says on the box!

4 stars

A easy to use toothbrush that helps a child brush their teeth properly. Whilst my daughter initially found the action a bit 'tough' on her teeth - she quickly adjusted to it and found it a great deal better than her original standard battery toothbrush. She found the 30 second interval vibrations really useful and helped her brush her teeth for the correct about of time. The battery life is really good too and she has said she'd recommend it in a heartbeat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Junior Toothbrush

4 stars

My 11y/o Son has been trialing the toothbrush. He loves everything about it apart from the colour - "it is too pinky for a boy"!! Also he is finding the break every 30secs to be quite short, he says it could do with being an extra second or so. The functionality of the brush is great, can't fault it at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

