Oral-B Junior 6+ Green Electric Toothbrush

So disappointing - waste of money 1 stars Review from oralb.co.uk 27th March 2019 I bought two of these for my two sons. They were very excited at the prospect of electric toothbrushes and expected to enjoy using them. My 7 year old really disliked the sensation of using it, and my 10 year old couldn't bear how loud it was and therefore found it unpleasant to use, and I must admit, compared to my own very nice Philips Sonic it is ridiculously and unpleasantly loud. The fully-charged battery also ran out in a week - way way quicker than Philips. So I returned them under the 30 day guarantee, to be informed only one of them could be returned. Total waste of time and money and really poor customer service. I will not be buying Oral-B products again.

My Daughter loves it! 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 3rd November 2017 My 7 year old daughter loves this toothbrush it has made the bedtime brushing and morning brushing routine much easier and without having to prompt her to do so. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kikidee 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 31st October 2017 I bought one of these for my daughter a few yrs ago and she loved it! I have a 7 yr old granddaughter & 2 yr old grandson who love brushing their teeth so I was going to introduce this one for my granddaughter. My daughter loved how clean her teeth felt and it had a setting on it to signify when she had used it for 2 mind! Great idea to keep kids brushing for long enough. Amazing products my partner also uses a Oral-b toothbrush like this too, he has the same review. Brilliant

Great toothbrush for children 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 23rd October 2017 My daughter (7), absolutely loves her new purple toothbrush. It is so light and easy for her to use. Her favourite thing is when it vibrates that she has spent 30 seconds on one section so she can move onto the next. She no longer moans about having to brush her teeth which is nice for me and her father. I just need one suitable for my two year old son as well now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great toothbrush 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 16th October 2017 Getting daughter to brush her teeth has been a daily battle for a long time, who knew that a purple toothbrush was all it would take, she fell in love with this brush and has been brushing twice a day since receiving it, can already see a difference in her teeth. I think I might add an app to her phone to help with brushing for correct time as she sometimes rushes her brushing. Excellent toothbrush can’t recommend enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oral b junior 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 15th October 2017 My granddaughter was apprehensive at first she said it tickled her nose but now it has stopped she is very impressed with the new toy the brushes are softer than the normal brushes for adults and she feels a lot more confident about her teeth now she went to the dentist on Monday and they told her she's been doing an excellent job and we're sure it's all down to the toothbrush good job Oral B [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic brush! 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 15th October 2017 I’ve always struggled to get my daughter to brush her teeth regularly but this seems to have done the job! She loves the purple colour and it’s super easy to use. The timer is fantastic as it makes sure the brushing continues for 2 minutes. I had previously thought about purchasing a brush but they were all plain- this is colourful and attractive to children. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great junior brush 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 15th October 2017 My daughter (8) has been using this for about two weeks now. She was so excited to get an electric toothbrush and this hasn't disappointed. It is easy for her to use unsupervised, but also easy for me to use helping her. She likes the timer telling her when two minutes is up and it holds its charge well. I've only had it on charge once since we got it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does exactly what it says on the box! 4 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 14th October 2017 A easy to use toothbrush that helps a child brush their teeth properly. Whilst my daughter initially found the action a bit 'tough' on her teeth - she quickly adjusted to it and found it a great deal better than her original standard battery toothbrush. She found the 30 second interval vibrations really useful and helped her brush her teeth for the correct about of time. The battery life is really good too and she has said she'd recommend it in a heartbeat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]