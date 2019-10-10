By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beef Brisket In Gravy 400G

2(9)Write a review
Tesco Beef Brisket In Gravy 400G
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 638kJ / 152kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked beef brisket in ale gravy.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Beef brisket with ale gravy, slow cooked for 6 hours for tenderness
  • Slow cooked
  • Beef brisket with ale gravy, slow cooked for 6 hours for tenderness
  • Cook from frozen 11 mins
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (80%), Water, Onion, Stout (Barley), Cornflour, Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Tomato Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Bay, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains cereals containing gluten.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Caution
Take care when opening pack / uncovering dish as product will be hot and hot steam may escape.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
For best results cook from frozen.

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4
Remove outer packaging. Remove from pouch and place in an oven proof dish, cover with a lid or foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 10 minutes. Stir sauce well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K., Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care when opening pack / uncovering dish as product will be hot and hot steam may escape.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack 200g**
Energy638kJ / 152kcal1275kJ / 305kcal
Fat7.8g15.6g
Saturates3.2g6.5g
Carbohydrate3.1g6.2g
Sugars1.9g3.8g
Fibre0.5g1.0g
Protein17.2g34.4g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Take care when opening pack / uncovering dish as product will be hot and hot steam may escape.

9 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Shame about the Fat

1 stars

Oven cooked, meat Ok but seemed to be an amount of fat around the edges which spoiled the dinners. Would not buy again.

Horrible

1 stars

Tough and stringy.

Awful! Tough and gristly.

1 stars

Awful! Tough and gristly.

never be without one for a quick delicious meal

5 stars

so easy / m/wave / quick + very delicious!

Not nice

2 stars

Followed instructions for microwave cooking , very watery gravy not like the picture and it was just a very hard lump of meat no tenderness at all . Not what you expect. I would not buy again. Maybe if it was oven cooked it would be better but Definitely not for the microwave.

disgusting,the toughest meat that i have ever had.

1 stars

disgusting,the toughest meat that i have ever had.

Bought this for Sunday lunch. It was ok, nice and

3 stars

Bought this for Sunday lunch. It was ok, nice and tender, they only thing was there was not too much of it. It just enough for two people. I don't think I will be buying this one again.

NOT AS ADVERTISED ON WEBSITE

1 stars

Don't buy this - it is not as advertised and what you will get is Simply Beef in Gravy 400G. A much inferior product altogether!

tasted awful. very small amount of beef. would nev

1 stars

tasted awful. very small amount of beef. would never buy again

