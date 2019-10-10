Tesco Beef Brisket In Gravy 400G

Shame about the Fat
Oven cooked, meat Ok but seemed to be an amount of fat around the edges which spoiled the dinners. Would not buy again.
Horrible
Tough and stringy.
Awful! Tough and gristly.
never be without one for a quick delicious meal
so easy / m/wave / quick + very delicious!
Not nice
Followed instructions for microwave cooking , very watery gravy not like the picture and it was just a very hard lump of meat no tenderness at all . Not what you expect. I would not buy again. Maybe if it was oven cooked it would be better but Definitely not for the microwave.
disgusting,the toughest meat that i have ever had.
Bought this for Sunday lunch. It was ok, nice and tender, they only thing was there was not too much of it. It just enough for two people. I don't think I will be buying this one again.
NOT AS ADVERTISED ON WEBSITE
Don't buy this - it is not as advertised and what you will get is Simply Beef in Gravy 400G. A much inferior product altogether!
tasted awful. very small amount of beef. would never buy again