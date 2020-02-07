By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Piccolo Organic 3 Grain Risotto Meal 130G

4.5(152)Write a review
Piccolo Organic 3 Grain Risotto Meal 130G
Product Description

  • A textured blend of cooked brown rice, quinoa & millet in with vegetables and basil pesto.
  • Piccolo gives back 10% of profits donated to charities supporting local families.
  • No added sugar*
  • *Only naturally occurring sugars
  • A traditional Italian recipe from our kitchen, perfectly simmered to create a delicious meal, just like you would cook at home.
  • Inspire Little Adventures
  • The best days are fuelled by great food. Inspired by our Mediterranean roots, we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy wherever life takes you.
  • Made by our family, for your growing family.
  • EU Organic - FR-BIO-01, EU/Non EU Agriculture
  • Always organic
  • With cheese & basil
  • Complete meal
  • All natural
  • Authentic family recipe
  • Balanced ingredients
  • Nutritionist approved
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 130G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Organic Vegetable Stock 34.3%, Organic Pumpkin 15%, Organic Carrots 12%, Organic Sweet Potatoes 9%, Organic Leeks 7%, Organic Onions 6%, Organic Cheddar <strong>Cheese</strong> 5%, Organic Peas 3.5%, Organic Montello <strong>Cheese</strong> 2%, Organic Quinoa 2%, Organic Brown Rice 1.2%, Organic Millet 1.2%, Organic Basil 0.7%, Organic Olive Oil 0.5%, Organic Lemon Juice 0.1%, Organic Garlic <0.1%, Organic Parsley <0.1%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed warm or cold: To warm, stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.

Warnings

  • Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pouch to the address below.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Piccolo.,
  • Casa Piccolo,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3AX,

Return to

  • Piccolo.,
  • Casa Piccolo,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3AX,
  • UK.
  • www.mylittlepiccolo.com
  • Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube: @mylittlepiccolo

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pack
Energy (kJ)275358
Energy (kcal)6686
Fat (g)2.93.8
of which saturates (g)1.52.0
Carbohydrate (g)6.07.8
of which sugars (g)*2.22.9
Fibre (g)1.41.8
Protein (g)3.24.2
Salt (g)0.150.20
Sodium (g)5977
*Only naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

152 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

my baby's favourite, though sometimes not much pasta in this macaroni

4 stars

my baby's favourite, though sometimes not much pasta in this macaroni

Nice

5 stars

Nice

Great and little one loves it

5 stars

Great and little one loves it

Toddler loved the berries one

4 stars

Toddler loved the berries one

My daughter don't eat everything, she just trying

4 stars

My daughter don’t eat everything, she just trying

Still trying it out.

3 stars

Still trying it out.

Great on the go

5 stars

Great on the go

Good

5 stars

Good

Baby seemed to enjoy it although a bit expensive.

4 stars

Baby seemed to enjoy it although a bit expensive.

nice product recommended

5 stars

nice product recommended

