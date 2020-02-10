Piccolo Organic Squash Macaroni & Cheese Meal 130G

Disgusting
Tasted like cheap fake cheese. My baby hated it and I can’t blame her. Very disappointing especially with the price
Hamster enjoys eating it. Would much prefer glass
Gave to the food bank as too young for my daughter. Sounded like a different, high quality product.
My son loved it, he’s a fussy eater but ate this like a champ!
My daughter loves it and it’s so yummy
good!!
Tasty organic food introducing a wide range of flavours
My friend's baby loved the taste and ate it all.
its great, I am pleased that my baby loves it.
Rather expensive at full price but I like the fact that they’re organic
