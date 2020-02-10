By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Piccolo Organic Squash Macaroni & Cheese Meal 130G

Piccolo Organic Squash Macaroni & Cheese Meal 130G
£ 1.60
£1.24/100g

Product Description

  • A textured blend of butternut squash, carrot, cheese and pasta with a hint of sage.
  • Piccolo gives back 10% of profits donated to charities supporting local families.
  • Just the Right Balance
  • Don't panic, we're organic
  • With no added sugar or salt
  • Developed by experts in child nutrition
  • Suitable for tiny food critics from 7 months+
  • Inspire Little Adventures
  • The best days are fuelled by great food. Inspired by our Mediterranean roots, we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy wherever life takes you.
  • Made by our family, for your growing family.
  • - Always Organic
  • - Balanced Ingredients
  • - Nutritionist Approved
  • Organic
  • With a hint of sage
  • All natural
  • Textured
  • Complete meal
  • Authentic family recipe
  • No added sugar - only naturally occurring sugars
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 130G
  • With no added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Vegetable Stock 33%, Organic Butternut Squash 32%, Organic Reconstituted <strong>Whole Milk</strong> 12%, Organic Carrots 10%, Organic <strong>Cheddar Cheese</strong> 6%, Organic Pasta (<strong>Wheat</strong> Semolina, <strong>Egg</strong> White) 5%, Organic <strong>Montello <strong>Cheese</strong></strong> 2%, Organic Sage <0.1%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed warm or cold: To warm, stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.

Warnings

  • Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pouch to the address below.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Piccolo,
  • Casa Piccolo,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3AX,

Return to

  • Piccolo,
  • Casa Piccolo,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3AX,
  • UK.
  • www.mylittlepiccolo.com

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack
Energy (kJ)320416
Energy (kcal)77100
Fat (g)3.24.2
of which saturates (g)1.82.3
Carbohydrate (g)7.39.5
of which sugars (g)*3.34.3
Fibre (g)1.31.7
Protein (g)4.15.3
Salt (g)0.170.22
Sodium (mg)6888
*Only naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pouch to the address below.

Tasted like cheap fake cheese. My baby hated it and I can’t blame her. Very disappointing especially with the price

Hamster enjoys eating it. Would much prefer glass jars though as they're easier to recycle

Gave to the food bank as too young for my daughter. Sounded like a different, high quality product.

My son loved it, he’s a fussy eater but ate this like a champ!

My daughter loves it and it’s so yummy

good!!

Tasty organic food introducing a wide range of flavours

My friend's baby loved the taste and ate it all.

its great, I am pleased that my baby loves it.

Rather expensive at full price but I like the fact that they’re organic

