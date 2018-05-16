Piccolo Organic Carrot Squash And Sweet Potato Baby Food

Product Description
- A smooth blend of carrots, sweet potatoes & butternut squash with parsley.
- Piccolo gives back 10% of profits donated to charities supporting local families.
- A smooth blend of carrots, sweet potatoes & butternut squash with parsley.
- Just the Right Balance
- Don't panic, we're organic
- With no added sugar or salt
- Developed by experts in child nutrition
- Suitable for tiny food critics from 4 months+
- Inspire Little Adventures
- The best days are fuelled by great food. Inspired by our Mediterranean roots, we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy wherever life takes you.
- Made by our family, for your growing family.
- - Always Organic
- - Balanced Ingredients
- - Nutritionist Approved
- Organic
- With a hint of parsley
- All natural
- Smooth
- Packed with veg
- No added sugar - only naturally occurring sugars
- Dairy and gluten free
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 100G
- With no added sugar or salt
Information
Ingredients
Organic Carrots 40%, Organic Sweet Potatoes 31.5%, Organic Vegetable Stock 20%, Organic Butternut Squash 7.4%, Organic Olive Oil 1%, Organic Parsley 0.1%, Organic Garlic <0.1%
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Weaning Advice: Ingredients suitable from 4 months. Government guidelines advise weaning from 6 months. Every baby is different.
- Feed warm or cold: To warm, stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.
Warnings
- Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pouch to the address below.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Piccolo,
- Casa Piccolo,
- 27 Old Gloucester Street,
- London,
- WC1N 3AX,
Return to
- Piccolo,
- Casa Piccolo,
- 27 Old Gloucester Street,
- London,
- WC1N 3AX,
- UK.
- www.mylittlepiccolo.com
Lower age limit
4 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|159
|Energy (kcal)
|38
|Fat (g)
|1.1
|of which saturates (g)
|0.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|4.8
|of which sugars (g)*
|2.8
|Fibre (g)
|2.7
|Protein (g)
|0.8
|Salt (g)
|0.07
|Sodium (mg)
|28
|*Only naturally occurring sugars
|-
Safety information
Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pouch to the address below.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020