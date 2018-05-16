By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Piccolo Organic Carrot Squash And Sweet Potato Baby Food

Piccolo Organic Carrot Squash And Sweet Potato Baby Food
£ 1.10
£1.10/100g

Product Description

  • A smooth blend of carrots, sweet potatoes & butternut squash with parsley.
  • Piccolo gives back 10% of profits donated to charities supporting local families.
  • Just the Right Balance
  • Don't panic, we're organic
  • With no added sugar or salt
  • Developed by experts in child nutrition
  • Suitable for tiny food critics from 4 months+
  • Inspire Little Adventures
  • The best days are fuelled by great food. Inspired by our Mediterranean roots, we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy wherever life takes you.
  • Made by our family, for your growing family.
  • - Always Organic
  • - Balanced Ingredients
  • - Nutritionist Approved
  • Organic
  • With a hint of parsley
  • All natural
  • Smooth
  • Packed with veg
  • No added sugar - only naturally occurring sugars
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 100G
  • With no added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Carrots 40%, Organic Sweet Potatoes 31.5%, Organic Vegetable Stock 20%, Organic Butternut Squash 7.4%, Organic Olive Oil 1%, Organic Parsley 0.1%, Organic Garlic <0.1%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Weaning Advice: Ingredients suitable from 4 months. Government guidelines advise weaning from 6 months. Every baby is different.
  • Feed warm or cold: To warm, stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.

Warnings

  • Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pouch to the address below.

Name and address

Return to

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)159
Energy (kcal)38
Fat (g)1.1
of which saturates (g)0.2
Carbohydrate (g)4.8
of which sugars (g)*2.8
Fibre (g)2.7
Protein (g)0.8
Salt (g)0.07
Sodium (mg)28
*Only naturally occurring sugars-

Safety information

View more safety information

