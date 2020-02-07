By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Piccolo Organic Pear Apple & Spring Greens 100G

5(74)Write a review
£ 1.10
£1.10/100g

Product Description

  • A smooth blend of pears, apples, peas, courgettes & spinach with mint.
  • Piccolo gives back 10% of profits donated to charities supporting local families.
  • Find out about where these ingredients came from, why they are great, and learn how to make this recipe at home.
  • Inspire Little Adventures
  • The best days are fuelled by great food. Inspired by our Mediterranean roots, we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy wherever life takes you.
  • Made by our family, for your growing family.
  • Always organic
  • With a hint of mint
  • Fruit & veg
  • All natural
  • No added sugar - only naturally occurring sugars
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • Balanced ingredients
  • Nutritionist approved
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 100G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Organic Pears 35%, Organic Apples 30%, Organic Peas 20%, Organic Courgette 10%, Organic Spinach 5%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate <0.1%, Organic Mint <0.1%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Weaning Advice: Ingredients suitable from 4 months. Government guidelines advise weaning from 6 months. Every baby is different.
  • Feed warm or cold: To warm, stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.

Warnings

  • Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pouch to the address below.

Name and address

  Made for:
  • Piccolo,
  • Casa Piccolo,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3AX,

Return to

  • Piccolo,
  • Casa Piccolo,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3AX,
  • UK.
  • www.mylittlepiccolo.com

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)231
Energy (kcal57
Fat (g)<0.5
of which saturates (g)<0.1
Carbohydrate (g)10
of which sugars (g)*6.8
Fibre (g)2.8
Protein (g)1.9
Salt (g)0.02
Sodium (mg)8
*Only naturally occurring sugars-

Safety information

View more safety information

74 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

5 stars

Healthy tasty baby food

5 stars

Healthy tasty baby food

5 stars

Convenient, organic and tasty!

5 stars

Convenient, organic and tasty!

5 stars

My children have dairy allergy so I need products with no dairy-very limited ranges!

5 stars

My children have dairy allergy so I need products with no dairy-very limited ranges!

5 stars

has a nice taste to it and is high in fibre.

5 stars

has a nice taste to it and is high in fibre.

5 stars

Organic product that's easy to use when on the go. Tasty too

5 stars

Organic product that’s easy to use when on the go. Tasty too

5 stars

My 20-month old daughter likes it.

5 stars

My 20-month old daughter likes it.

yummy

5 stars

yummy

My baby loves the Piccolo pouches

5 stars

My baby loves the Piccolo pouches, they are a better texture for weaning than many others and actually taste great

lovely flavours

5 stars

lovely flavours

yum

5 stars

yum

1-10 of 74 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

