Piccolo Organic Pear Mango And Kale Baby Food

Product Description
- A smooth blend of mangoes, pears, apples & kale with yoghurt.
- Piccolo gives back 10% of profits donated to charities supporting local families.
- Inspire Little Adventures
- The best days are fuelled by great food. Inspired by our Mediterranean roots, we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy wherever life takes you.
- Made by our family, for your growing family.
- - Always Organic
- - Balanced Ingredients
- - Nutritionist Approved
- Organic
- With a dash of yoghurt
- All natural
- Smooth
- Fruit & veg
- No added sugar - only naturally occurring sugars
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 100G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Organic Mangoes 24%, Organic Pears 23%, Organic Apples 23%, Organic Kale 20%, Organic Yoghurt (<strong>Milk</strong>) 10%, Organic Lemon Concentrate <0.1%
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Weaning Advice: Government guidelines advise that foods containing dairy should be introduced after 6 months. Every baby is different.
- Cooking instructions: Pouch does not require heating. Never microwave pouch.
Warnings
- Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pouch to the address below.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Piccolo,
- Casa Piccolo,
- 27 Old Gloucester Street,
- London,
- WC1N 3AX,
Return to
- Piccolo,
- Casa Piccolo,
- 27 Old Gloucester Street,
- London,
- WC1N 3AX,
- UK.
- www.mylittlepiccolo.com
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|232
|Energy (kcal)
|55
|Fat (g)
|0.8
|of which saturates (g)
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|9.4
|of which sugars (g)*
|8.6
|Fibre (g)
|2.1
|Protein (g)
|1.3
|Salt (g)
|0.03
|Sodium (mg)
|12
|*Only naturally occurring sugars
|-
Safety information
Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pouch to the address below.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020