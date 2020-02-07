By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Piccolo Organic Banana Blueberry And Apple Baby Food

4.5(187)Write a review
Piccolo Organic Banana Blueberry And Apple Baby Food
£ 1.10
£11.00/kg

Product Description

  • A Smooth Blend of Apples, Bananas & Blueberries with a Hint of Vanilla
  • Piccolo gives back by donating 10% of our profits to charities supporting local families.
  • Join the Piccolo family to find out more and find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with @MyLittlePiccolo or visit www.mylittlepiccolo.com
  • Find our Recipes www.mylittlepiccolo.com/blogs/recipes
  • Piccolo 100% organic stage 1 pouches are suitable from 4 months+ all natural and no added sugar. A smooth blend of apples, bananas & blueberries with vanilla.
  • Inspire Little Adventures
  • At Piccolo we believe the best days are fuelled by great food, so inspired by our Mediterranean roots we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy where-ever life takes you.
  • - 100% Organic
  • - Balanced Ingredients
  • - Nutritionist Approved
  • Organic
  • A smooth organic blend
  • Mediterranean goodness
  • First tastes - from around 6 months
  • No nonsense or anything artificial
  • No added sugars - only naturally occurring sugars
  • No gluten containing ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G
  • No added sugars

Information

Ingredients

Apples (51%), Bananas (29%), Blueberries (20%), Vanilla Powder

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed Hot or Cold
  • To warm - stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.

Warnings

  • WARNING: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed to your Piccolo and return the pouch in the address below.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Piccolo,
  • Casa Piccolo,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3AX,

Return to

  • Piccolo,
  • Casa Piccolo,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3AX,
  • UK.
  • www.mylittlepiccolo.com

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)282
Energy (kcal)67
Fat (g)0.5
of which saturates (g)0.1
Carbohydrate (g)13
of which sugars (g)**12
Fibre (g)2.6
Protein (g)0.6
Salt (g)0.01
**Only naturally occurring sugars-

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed to your Piccolo and return the pouch in the address below.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

187 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

My baby loved it! I thought the pouch was slightly

4 stars

My baby loved it! I thought the pouch was slightly small but she loved it loads her mouth was open the whole time haha! And she was making mmm noises

Child loved it & has asked for more so win all rou

5 stars

Child loved it & has asked for more so win all round. Great, quick, easy way to get fruit into everyone’s diet as this is lovely squirted on porridge too or added to a smoothly

My baby loved it

5 stars

My baby loved it

Good ingredients. Tasty. plenty of choice of flavours.

4 stars

Good ingredients. Tasty. plenty of choice of flavours.

Was perfect my girl is so fussy but she thought it was yogurt so went down a treat!

5 stars

Was perfect my girl is so fussy but she thought it was yogurt so went down a treat!

nice

5 stars

nice

Good product

5 stars

Good product

This seemed a great way to get dairy and fruit into my daughter and she really enjoyed it

5 stars

This seemed a great way to get dairy and fruit into my daughter and she really enjoyed it

Very nice, my toddler ate very happy and very quickly

5 stars

Very nice, my toddler ate very happy and very quickly

lovely packaging and taste

4 stars

lovely packaging and taste

1-10 of 187 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Piccolo Organic Pear Mango & Kale Baby Food 100G

£ 1.10
£1.10/100g

Ella's Kitchen Tomato & Basil Melty Sticks 17G

£ 1.00
£58.83/kg

Offer

Piccolo Organic Blushing Berries 100G Fruit

£ 1.10
£1.10/100g

Tesco Apple & Mango Pouch 70G

£ 0.45
£0.64/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here