Piccolo Organic Banana Blueberry And Apple Baby Food

My baby loved it! I thought the pouch was slightly small but she loved it loads her mouth was open the whole time haha! And she was making mmm noises
Child loved it & has asked for more so win all round. Great, quick, easy way to get fruit into everyone’s diet as this is lovely squirted on porridge too or added to a smoothly
My baby loved it
Good ingredients. Tasty. plenty of choice of flavours.
Was perfect my girl is so fussy but she thought it was yogurt so went down a treat!
nice
Good product
This seemed a great way to get dairy and fruit into my daughter and she really enjoyed it
Very nice, my toddler ate very happy and very quickly
lovely packaging and taste