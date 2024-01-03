Sally Hansen Treatment Gel Rehab 13.3Ml

Gel Rehab Strengthener Nail Treatment

An overnight renewal mask, Sally Hansen Gel Rehab™ is intense care for UV gel-damaged nails. Our formula, infused with Multi-Vitamins and Overnight Renewal Complex, helps repair damaged nails in between traditional gel manicures. When you've got visibly damaged nails after gel removal, Gel Rehab™ helps reinforce and restore. With Sally Hansen Gel Rehab™, nails look repaired, reinforced and more resilient after 3 nights.

Pack size: 13.3ML

Net Contents

13.3ml

Preparation and Usage