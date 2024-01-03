We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sally Hansen Treatment Gel Rehab 13.3Ml

Gel Rehab Strengthener Nail Treatment
An overnight renewal mask, Sally Hansen Gel Rehab™ is intense care for UV gel-damaged nails. Our formula, infused with Multi-Vitamins and Overnight Renewal Complex, helps repair damaged nails in between traditional gel manicures.When you've got visibly damaged nails after gel removal, Gel Rehab™ helps reinforce and restore.With Sally Hansen Gel Rehab™, nails look repaired, reinforced and more resilient after 3 nights.
Pack size: 13.3ML

Net Contents

13.3ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply 2 coats on bare nails at night. Let Dry. Wash off in the morning. For maximum results use at least 3 consecutive nights.

