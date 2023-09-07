We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Sally Hansen Treatment Cuticle Rehab 8.8Ml
image 1 of Sally Hansen Treatment Cuticle Rehab 8.8Mlimage 2 of Sally Hansen Treatment Cuticle Rehab 8.8Mlimage 3 of Sally Hansen Treatment Cuticle Rehab 8.8Ml

Sally Hansen Treatment Cuticle Rehab 8.8Ml

4.5(351)
Write a review

£6.95

£7.90/10ml

Sally Hansen Treatment Cuticle Rehab 8.8Ml
Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab is an intense, brush-on cuticle oil that instantly smooths, softens & helps restore moisture to cuticles to reduce nail breakage. Formulated with Jasmine & Rose extracts and Vitamin E, which are known to calm and soothe. Dermatologist tested.
Brush-on cuticle oilSmooths, softens & restores moisture to cuticlesReduces nail breakageFormulated with Jasmine & Rose extracts and Vitamin EDermatologist Tested
Pack size: 8.8ML

Ingredients

Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Silica, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Oil, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Parfum/Fragrance, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, BHT, Propylparaben, Caprylic/Capric Triglycerid, Linalool, Limonene, Jasminum Officinale (Jasmine) Flower Extract, Rosa Alba Flower Extract

Net Contents

9ml

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: Remove cap and brush on cuticles & nails.Step 2: Massage in and replace cap tightly once finished.Step 3: Can even be used over nail colour!

View all Nail Polish & Care

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here