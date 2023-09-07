Sally Hansen Treatment Complete Care 13.3Ml

Complete Care 7-In-1 Nail Treatment Clear

Seven is your new lucky number! Sally Hansen Complete Care 7-in-1 Nail Treatment™ is an all-in-one base and top coat, growth, strengthener, ridge-filler, brightener, and ultra-moisturizing nail care. Get stronger, healthier-looking nails in just 3 days! Our patented formula combines Avocado Oil, Sea Salt, Pomegranate Extract and Calcium to help restore nails' strength, moisture and natural brightness. As a base coat, apply one coat to bare nails. Or use it as a long-wearing top coat by applying over nail color.

Pack size: 13.3ML

Net Contents

13.3ml

Preparation and Usage