Tesco Chicken Balti With Pilau Rice 400G

Rice was hard not nice
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 571kJ / 136kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice, Water, Chicken Breast (14%), Onion, Red Onion, Tomato Paste, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Spices, Brown Sugar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Coriander Leaf, Maize Flour, Cumin Seed, Fennel Seed, Kalonji Onion Seeds, Mustard Powder, Basil.
Cooked Pilau Rice contains: Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
For best results cook from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / 180°C / Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand
This pack contains 1 serving
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|571kJ / 136kcal
|2159kJ / 514kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|18.0g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15.5g
|58.7g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.4g
|Protein
|7.1g
|27.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When microwaved according to instructions.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
