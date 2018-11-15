By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Balti With Pilau Rice 400G

2(1)Write a review
£ 1.60
£4.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2159kJ 514kcal
    26%
  • Fat18.0g
    26%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 571kJ / 136kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a tomato curry sauce with diced peppers and whole spices served with pilau rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Whole fried spices and onions for an aromatic, flavoursome sauce
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Cook from frozen 11 1/2 mins
  • A taste of India
  • Whole spices fried with tomatoes for a rich, flavoursome sauce
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice, Water, Chicken Breast (14%), Onion, Red Onion, Tomato Paste, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Spices, Brown Sugar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Coriander Leaf, Maize Flour, Cumin Seed, Fennel Seed, Kalonji Onion Seeds, Mustard Powder, Basil.

Cooked Pilau Rice contains: Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
For best results cook from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / 180°C / Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy571kJ / 136kcal2159kJ / 514kcal
Fat4.8g18.0g
Saturates0.4g1.5g
Carbohydrate15.5g58.7g
Sugars1.5g5.8g
Fibre1.2g4.4g
Protein7.1g27.0g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Rice was hard not nice

2 stars

Rice was hard not nice

