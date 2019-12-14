By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Madras With Pilau Rice 400G

Tesco Chicken Madras With Pilau Rice 400G
£ 1.60
£4.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2881kJ 688kcal
    34%
  • Fat30.6g
    44%
  • Saturates8.3g
    42%
  • Sugars17.6g
    20%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 774kJ / 185kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a spicy tomato and coconut sauce with tamarind served with pilau rice.
  • Mixed spices simmered with tomato and coconut for a hot, spicy sauce
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Pilau Rice, Water, Chicken Breast (14%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Spices, Garlic Purée, Desiccated Coconut Flakes, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Desiccated Coconut, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Lime Juice, Curry Leaf, Mustard Seed, Flavouring.

Cooked Pilau Rice contains: Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder.
 

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 200°C/180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Microwave:800W / 900W 10 1/2 mins / 9 1/2 mins
For best results microwave heat from frozen.
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
  • For best results cook from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy774kJ / 185kcal2881kJ / 688kcal
Fat8.2g30.6g
Saturates2.2g8.3g
Carbohydrate19.1g70.9g
Sugars4.7g17.6g
Fibre2.2g8.2g
Protein7.5g28.0g
Salt0.5g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

good curry

4 stars

good authentic taste. Microwave Cooking times are wrong hence only four stars.

More calories than before!

3 stars

Why have the calories increased so significantly? I am sure this was around 500cals not so long ago and now its up at 600 and something?! WHat changed?

I eat this EVERY day so I love it!

5 stars

Delicious blend of spices in this classic Indian dish but even better than expected because of not being TOO spicy as some can be.I love this so much that I buy in bulk whenever I find it in stock as they sell out quickly.

Authentic Madras curry.

5 stars

A really good curry this with a beautiful sauce and chunks of chicken,accompanied by Tesco mango chutney,mini nan bread,a delicious meal.

