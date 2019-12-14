Tesco Chicken Madras With Pilau Rice 400G

good curry
good authentic taste. Microwave Cooking times are wrong hence only four stars.
More calories than before!
Why have the calories increased so significantly? I am sure this was around 500cals not so long ago and now its up at 600 and something?! WHat changed?
I eat this EVERY day so I love it!
Delicious blend of spices in this classic Indian dish but even better than expected because of not being TOO spicy as some can be.I love this so much that I buy in bulk whenever I find it in stock as they sell out quickly.
Authentic Madras curry.
A really good curry this with a beautiful sauce and chunks of chicken,accompanied by Tesco mango chutney,mini nan bread,a delicious meal.